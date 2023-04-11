PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The saying goes “April showers bring May flowers.” but, we really have not seen that much in the way of showers, or any rain, over the last few weeks in the Midstate, or in Pennsylvania.

This map shows portions of the state that are “abnormally dry” (Source NIDIS)

The National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) is a multi-agency partnership that coordinates drought monitoring, forecasting, planning, and information at national, state, and local levels across the country.

The current drought conditions in Pennsylvania, according to data from the NIDIS, say that while no parts of the commonwealth are in a drought, 11.4% of the state is “abnormally dry.” This includes some Midstate counties, such as parts of York, Adams, Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, and Lancaster.

The NIDIS also states that the month of February was the 24th driest on record, with temperatures being recorded since 1895. The total precipitation for the month of February for the state was 1.79 inches, which is 0.81 inches lower than normal.

This map shows the lower 48 states being in an exceptional drought. The darker reds on the map indicate the driest parts of the country

According to NIDIS data, as of April 4, 28.23% of the lower 48 states are in a drought.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

The NIDIS season states that 198.3 million acres of crops in the U.S. are experiencing drought conditions and that 43.8 million people are currently being affected by some type of drought.

The abc27 weather team reports that our deficit now sits at over 4 inches for the year, with a dry pattern holding in place across the state.

The team also states that 2023 is already the sixth driest year on record for Pennsylvania.