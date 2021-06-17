It’s fair season in the Midstate: when is your favorite fair?

It’s summertime in the Midstate, and that means it’s time for fairs. The COVID-19 pandemic eradicated last year’s fair season, so organizations are itching to get back out and hold their celebrations.

Fair announcements have been rolling out recently, so we’re taking on the challenge of compiling all of your favorite fairs into one easy-to-read list.

If you see a fair that isn’t on the list, please email news@abc27.com with all the information so we can add it to the list!

Adams County

Adams County Fair: August 4 – August 8. Free admission.

Cumberland County

Dauphin County

Franklin County

Shippensburg Community Fair: July 25 – July 31. Admission is free, parking is $5 daily or $15 for the full week.

Juniata County

Juniata County Fair: September 4 – September 11. Free admission, pay to park

Lancaster County

Elizabethtown Fair: August 23 – August 28. Free admission.

Ephrata Fair: September 21 – September 25.

Solanco Fair: September 15 – September 17.

Lebanon County

Lebanon Area Fair: July 24 – July 31. Free admission from 8 AM – 3 PM. $5 admission for anyone age 10 and up after 3 PM.

Mifflin County

Mifflin County Youth Fair: August 2 – August 8.

Perry County

Marysville Lions Club Carnival: August 2 – August 7. Admission is free.

Perry County Fair: July 19 – July 24. General admission tickets $10.

York County

York State Fair: July 23 – August 1.

Note: This story will be updated throughout the summer as more fairs get announced.