It’s International Sloth Day! Here are some fun facts about sloths

A young sloth holds on to its mother Hag lying on a tree branch in the Metropolitan Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, on Thursday, March 16, 2006. The mammal was born in 2005 but the mother has brought it out recently. Sloths are native to the South American jungles. (AP Photot/MTI, Barnabas Honeczy)

(WHTM) — October 20th is the day to contemplate the sloths, those charming creatures who remind us that the fast lane is not always the best way to travel.

AIUNAU, a non-profit organization program in Columbia dedicated to protecting wildlife, started working with sloths in 1996 and created International Sloth Day in 2011. Its website describes its mission: ”We rehabilitate wild animals that are the victims of illegal traffic, mistreated and/or injured. Our final goal is reintroduction of the rehabilitated animals to their natural habitat.”

POM Wonderful Antioxidant Super Tea kicks off Memorial Day weekend hanging out with Lola the Sloth at the first-ever Sloth Barre class at Barre Belle on Thursday, May 24, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Casey Rodgers/AP Images for POM Wonderful)

A baby sloth relaxes near the mother Charlotte at the zoo in Halle (Saale), central Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. The baby, whose gender is not yet known, was born on Sept. 5, 2017, and weighs 586 grams. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Cathy Schlott, the curator for behavioral management and education for thr National Aviary in Pittsburgh holds the three-month-old Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth the Aviary acquired for education and interactive encounters during a news conference at the Allegheny County airport after it arrived on a private jet Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in West Mifflin, Pa. The animal is most closely related to anteaters and armadillos and is now 10 inches long and weighs about two pounds. Adults weigh between 15 and 20 pounds. The National Aviary plans to have him featured in the window of the Avian Care Center starting on Feb. 12, 2016 for a limited time. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

This photo released by Six Flags Discovery Kingdom shows Chewy, a four-year-old female two-toed sloth, at her home at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013. The third annual International Sloth Day takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19. The day was established by the Columbia-based AIUNAU, a conservation and rehabilitation organization aimed at protecting sloths, anteaters and armadillos ? small mammals endangered by human threats such as illegal trafficking, injury and mistreatment. Sloths are native to Central and South America. (AP Photo/Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Nancy Chan)

A baby Hoffman’s two-toed sloth whose sex is not yet known is seen atop its mother Charlotte at the Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 15, 2009. The zoo’s new addition was born June 10. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Wookie, a two-clawed sloth, hangs upside down in a new exhibit at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, N.J., Thursday, May 19, 2005. Adventure Aquarium, the renamed and renovated former New Jersey State Aquarium, scheduled to open Wednesday, May 25, is twice as large as it had been and is now a for-profit business. (AP Photo/ Sabina Louise Pierce)

Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone pose with Belt the sloth at “The Croods” premiere on Sunday, March 10, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Queen Latifah, voice of Ellie, poses with Sid the Sloth from the animated film “Ice Age The Meltdown” during the DVD debut benefiting St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday Nov. 16, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Polk)

Fernando Diaz holds one of two baby three-toed sloths and the teddy bear which functions as their surrogate mother at the Foundation for Tropical Wildlife Rescue in Alajuela, Costa Rica, Tuesday, April 20, 2004. The wildlife center cares for and prepares the animals for release into Costa Rica’s forest and jungles. (AP Photo/Kent Gilbert)

Sloths live in Central and South America. There are six species of sloth divided into two groups: two-toed and three-toed.

Two-Toed

Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth

Hoffman’s two-toed sloth

Three-Toed:

Pygmy three-toed sloth

Maned sloth

Pale-throated sloth

Brown-throated sloth

There’s something about sloths that just tickles our imaginations and charms our socks off — with a big boost from mass media.

Sid the Sloth in “Ice Age” and Belt the Sloth in “The Croods” made both movies huge successes, and the scene in “Zootopia” of a Department of Motor Vehicles run by sloths is a masterpiece of excruciatingly…funny….slowwwww……mmmmotion…….humor.

Just this past week in the Comic strip “Zits,” Jeremy, the sometimes sluggish lead character, ends up taking care of a sloth. He dresses it in his clothes, and nobody notices the difference.

Most sloth humor is based on the contrast between our frenetic high-speed lives and sloth “laziness”. The truth is, sloths are not lazy. They lead very busy lives, they just live them at their own speed in a way adapted to their habitats. Their “slowness” helps them survive.

Everything about sloths revolves around their slow metabolism. They mostly eat leaves, which are not very nutritious. Sloths have a multi-chambered stomach filled with bacteria that can break down plant cellulose, but they need time to work. As a result, it can take a sloth up to a month to digest a meal, but it’s digested thoroughly.

Sloths travel slowly, rarely moving more than a few dozen yards a day. They also save energy by hanging around…literally.

When sloths travel, they usually dangle upsidedown from branches, holding on by their hooked claws. Because they don’t have to support their own weight, they can get by with much less muscle mass than most mammals — about 25-30% of their body weight vs. 40-45%. Less muscle, less metabolic load.

They only climb down to the forest floor to search for a mate, find new territory, or, about once a week, to defecate. These trips to the ground are the most dangerous times for them because they really have no way to defend themselves from predators.

Even up in the forest canopy, sloths don’t have many ways to fend off attacks. Once again, their low metabolism comes to the rescue. Moving slowly makes them less noticeable to jaguars, harpy eagles, and other predators. During the rainy season, greenish algae grow in their hair, which makes them even harder to spot. Put these together, and you have pretty effective camouflage.

Sloths have survived with their take-it-slow approach for millions of years. On International Sloth Day, perhaps we should consider the lessons the sloths have to offer the always-in-a-rush human race. The Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu may have summarized these lessons, and he did it in a single sentence:

“Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.”