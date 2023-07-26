(WHTM) We take it for granted now. We expect traffic intersections to have sounds to alert the blind when it’s safe to cross. We expect those intersections to have ramps leading from the sidewalks to the crosswalks. We expect ramps to entrances at buildings that are above sidewalk level. We expect handicapped parking spaces close to those entrances. We expect theaters and auditoriums to have spaces for wheelchairs. We expect service animals will be allowed to accompany their owners. We expect access to transportation, jobs, offices, and residences for people with disabilities. We expect that individuals with disabilities will not be excluded from government programs, services, or activities.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

But it was only in 1990 that such accommodations became the law of the land. On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans With Disabilities Act into law. The date is now celebrated as National Disability Independence Day – but the independence part is still a work in progress.

The ADA was a long time coming. You might say it started with the seeing-eye dog for the blind. It’s an idea that goes back centuries, but there were many places guide dogs were not allowed. In the 1920s Morris Frank, one of the first owners of a specially trained seeing-eye dog in America, demonstrated their benefits to the public with his dog Buddy. He pushed constantly to be allowed to have Buddy with him in restaurants, hotels, and trains. By 1956, every state in the country had laws that guaranteed access to public spaces for blind people with guide dogs.

In 1935 President Franklin Roosevelt signed into law the Social Security Act. In addition to establishing the Social Security retirement system, the law required states to make provisions for blind, dependent, and crippled children.

In 1943 The Barden–LaFollette Act was passed, which expanded the American State-Federal Vocational Rehabilitation Program. It increased VR service eligibility for the blind and the mentally disabled.

The Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and particularly Title V of the Act, provided a boost to civil rights for people with disabilities. It prohibited discrimination against the handicapped in the federal government, federal contractors, and any federally supported program or activity.

Which brings us to 1990 and the Americans With Disabilities Act Civil Rights Division. The ADA is administered by the Department of Justice. It expands the rights of the disabled community and prohibits discrimination in employment, state and local governments, public transportation, public accommodations, voting, and telecommunications. The Department of Justice has the responsibility of issuing regulations to explain the rights of people with disabilities, as well as the obligations of those covered by the law. They also enforce these regulations by lawsuits or settlement agreements. These regulations include standards for disabled access in new or renovated buildings, or reasonable modifications to policies, practices, or procedures. (In case you’re wondering, I’m cribbing verbiage from the ADA.gov website.)

One of the biggest problems with enforcing the ADA is the question of “reasonable modifications”, that are “readily achievable.”The ADA site explains it this way:

“Readily achievable means easy to do without much difficulty or expense. This standard is based on the business’s size and resources. So, a business with more resources is expected to remove more barriers than a business with fewer resources. The ADA strikes a careful balance between increasing access for people with disabilities and understanding the financial challenges of many small businesses.”

There has of course been a lot of arguing about what’s reasonable and what’s achievable, especially during the early days of the ADA. The rules have been refined over the years and will continue to be refined. But over thirty years later the disabled still suffer from discrimination. We have a long way to go, but looking back to the way things were before July 26, 1990, I think we can say things are better now than they were then.

To go to the official ada.gov website, click here.