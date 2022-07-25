(WHTM) July 25th is Hire a Veteran Day, a day to remind potential employers, and potential employees, of the special qualities veterans can bring to the civilian workforce.

Monica Gould, the founder and president of Strategic Consulting Partners in Mechanicsburg, doesn’t need any reminding.

“They’re wonderful employees to have,” she says. “I’ve enjoyed every military veteran that I’ve hired over the years, and when I have an opportunity to hire a vet who has the qualifications and the skills that are required within our company, they’re one of the first people that I’ll turn to.”

She says veterans bring a very special mind set to the civilian workplace.

“The military develops a very strong work ethic, and a very strong value system, for service members. It becomes ingrained in them, the integrity, the honesty and moving things forward in the right way tends to be a value that carries forth after they leave the military.”

“it’s less about the clock watching and more about accomplishing a task.” she adds. “And therefore, because they’re dedicated to the work and to the mission, and what they’re trying to accomplish, they tend to carry that forward whenever they leave the military, and work in an organization.

Monica Gould says it’s a mistake to assume veterans leave the military knowing just one thing.

“Often people think that when you’re a veteran, the only skill that you have is your wartime skill set-and shooting.”

In fact, while looking for video for this story, I found lots of thing that go zoom, lots of things that go boom, big ships, big parades, tough training, and soldiers out in the field, but very little of things like logistics-moving things from point A to point B, and keeping those things repaired. Statistics show that for the most part, only one in ten people in the military actually see combat; the other nine work to keep the fighters able to fight. Monica Gould says that involves things you might not think of-many of of which have civilian applications.

“A military installation requires every task, skill set, any skill you would need in a city. You need someone to cook. You need somebody to do laundry. You need police. You need people who are paving roads. You need all the things you need in civilian life on a military base. You need the skill sets related to mechanical engineering, and taking care of vehicles, and there are so many areas that we are really short staffing right now”

But Monica says the most important things veterans bring to a job are the soft skills-“Skills associated with how to work with somebody, and how to get along, how to communicate effectively, how to be respectful, how to work hard, and support one another. You can train them on the skills, on the hard skills. It’s harder to train them on the soft skills.”

And, she adds, there’s an additional hiring route to explore. “Another great opportunity to support a veteran or a veteran’s family is by hiring their spouse. Because oftentimes the spouses are available, have lots of skills, and lots of talents, and have the same value system, and could potentially be a great asset and resource to the company.”

What does she look for above all else?

“I think the most important thing you can hire for is attitude. That’s the most important thing. Somebody who has a can do attitude, someone who’s committed, someone who’s loyal, someone who’s successful, who cares about the work that you do, and is going to work hard and do what it takes to do the job.”