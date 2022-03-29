(WHTM) — In 2015, German pianist and composer Nils Frahm started World Piano Day. There’s a bit of whimsey to his choice of date. March 29 is the 88th day of the year, and the standard piano keyboard has 88 keys.
The invention of the piano is credited to Bartolomeo Cristofori, an Italian maker of musical instruments. The original full name of the piano was “gravicembalo col piano e forte”, which translates as “soft and loud harpsichord.” Over the years the name got whittled down to “pianoforte”, and then finally just “piano”.
Cristofori devised the piano (we’ll just say “piano” here, if you please) because of a major shortcoming of keyboard instruments at the time, such as the harpsichord. Most of them made sounds by plucking the strings. When you pressed a key on the keyboard, a piece of wood called a jack would move up and a plectrum, a small piece of semi-flexible material, would pluck the string. (Think of the action of a guitar pick-which is technically a plectrum.)
The problem was, plucking the strings didn’t allow much control over the volume of the instrument. If you pushed down on a key gently you might not get any sound at all. If you pushed really, really hard you might get a louder sound-but not much louder.
Around 1700 Cristofori came up with a different method. Instead of a plucking mechanism, he devised a hammer to strike the strings. This allowed the player much greater control over the volume of the music. In music the term for the changes in volume in a piece of music is “dynamics”, and Cristofori’s invention allowed keyboard players to have serious control over dynamics for the first time. By the 1800s the piano was the preferred keyboard instrument of musicians.
Incidentally, not all pianos have 88 keys. Some keyboards have 66 or 72 keys. A 66 key piano is a good starter instrument, and 72 keys are enough for most music. If you’re going to go all-in for classical music, though, you’ll need a piano with the full 88 keys.