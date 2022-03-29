(WHTM) — In 2015, German pianist and composer Nils Frahm started World Piano Day. There’s a bit of whimsey to his choice of date. March 29 is the 88th day of the year, and the standard piano keyboard has 88 keys.

The invention of the piano is credited to Bartolomeo Cristofori, an Italian maker of musical instruments. The original full name of the piano was “gravicembalo col piano e forte”, which translates as “soft and loud harpsichord.” Over the years the name got whittled down to “pianoforte”, and then finally just “piano”.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Cristofori devised the piano (we’ll just say “piano” here, if you please) because of a major shortcoming of keyboard instruments at the time, such as the harpsichord. Most of them made sounds by plucking the strings. When you pressed a key on the keyboard, a piece of wood called a jack would move up and a plectrum, a small piece of semi-flexible material, would pluck the string. (Think of the action of a guitar pick-which is technically a plectrum.)

Bartolomeo Cristofori, inventor of the “gravicembalo col piano e forte”

Sara McCartney, 9, plays “The Caravan,” from her piano lesson book, on a piano formerly owned by John Lennon, Saturday, May 26, 2007, on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. Lennon bought the piano in 1970 and used the instrument to compose “Imagine,” among other songs. George Michael bought the piano at auction in 2000 and put it on tour with his partner Kenny Goss of the Goss Gallery in Dallas, to help promote peace. (AP Photo/The Roanoke Times, Stephanie Klein-Davis)

Coffee shop co-owner Mike Donovan, left, and pianist Glauco Lima jam on one of 60 decorated pianos after a kickoff event for “Sing For Hope Pianos,” Monday, June 5, 2017, at Liberty Plaza in New York. During the event, volunteer musicians played the decorated pianos in unison to publicize the event, which takes place from June 5-25. After Monday, the decorated pianos will be placed in city parks for anyone to play. After their time on the streets, Sing for Hope will transport the instruments to NYC public schools, as part of ongoing creative programs geared toward students. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Custom Steinway Concert Grand specially created for the Walden Woods Project. (Photo: Business Wire)

Paul McCartney and his band perform a secret Valentine’s Day concert at Irving Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pianist Arthur Rubinstein shows actress Catherine McLeod and producer-director Frank Borzage how to properly play the second piano concerto by Rachmanioff on a gold piano purchased for the movies in the early 1920’s, Sept. 10, 1945. This piano will be used in the film “Concerto.” (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman)

President Truman plays a gift piano at the White House, May 9, 1951, with obvious enjoyment. The instrument is a specially designed one made for him by the American piano industry from materials assembled from United Nations countries. (AP Photo)

A youngster plays a piano placed at the Colon square in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Seven pianos were put on different locations in the Spanish capital for one day to promote classic music and giving the public the chance to play them. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Palestinian pianist Yara Thabit pianist plays the piano during a concert to mark the debut of Gaza’s only grand piano after it was rescued from conflict, at a theater nestled in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s building in Gaza City, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip is debuting to the public for the first time in over a decade after its restoration. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

This Feb. 1, 2016 photo shows the recently restored square grand piano Abraham Lincoln likely heard when he courted Mary Todd at Edwards Place in Springfield, Ill. Manufactured in Philadelphia about 1835, the restored 180-year-old instrument will debut Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016 at Edwards Place _ the citys oldest home that was owned by the husband of Mary Lincolns sister and a haunt of the future 16th president. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne, left, shows off a white Steinway grand piano, salvaged from the flooded Lower 9th Ward home of legendary musician Fats Domino after Hurricane Katrina, after being restored in New Orleans, Thursday, May 2, 2013. With him are Domino’s daughters, left to right, Andrea Brimmer, Antoinette Smith, Anola Hartzog, and Adonica Domino. Its restoration came through $30,000 donated to the Louisiana Museum Foundation, and will be the centerpiece of an exhibit in the French Quarter. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Texas-born expert on historic pianos, Paul McNulty, renovates the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, at the Chopin museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The 1848 Pleyel piano was offered to Chopin’s family after his 1849 death by Scottish pianist Jane Stirling, and survived two world wars in Warsaw, but had modern strings put in in the mid-20th century, that destroyed the tone. McNulty aims at bringing it back to its original characteristics. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The serial number 14810 inside the last piano that Frederic Chopin played and composed on, and that after his death in 1849 in Paris came to his family in Warsaw. The 1848 Pleyel piano is seen at the Frederic Chopin Museum in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, where a Texas-born expert Paul McNulty is doing renovation work on it. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Torben Garlin of the C. Bechstein piano makers company tunes the Golden Grand Piano prior to its official presentation in Berlin, Wednesday, March 20, 2013. With the Golden Grand Piano the Berlin piano manufacture will celebrate their 160th anniversary. The Golden Grand Piano is built after a specification of a 19th century masterpiece made by the company’s founder Carl Bechstein for the royal court of England. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Artist John Kuhn sits at a piano he decorated. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2009 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Renowned Winston-Salem glass artist Jon Kuhn joined talents with the Bosendorfer piano company of Austria to fashion this limited-edition 7-foot-4-inch concert grand. (AP Photo/News & Record, Joseph Rodriguez)

In this Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015 photo, Tim Howard, of Boston, plays Liberace’s piano at the Piano Mill in Rockland, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

In this May 31, 2018, photo, Vicky Chavez watches her daughter Yaretzi play on the piano in the chapel of the First Unitarian Church, in Salt Lake City. Yaretzi receives piano classes in the chapel and they dance and run in an open room with wood floors. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The problem was, plucking the strings didn’t allow much control over the volume of the instrument. If you pushed down on a key gently you might not get any sound at all. If you pushed really, really hard you might get a louder sound-but not much louder.

Around 1700 Cristofori came up with a different method. Instead of a plucking mechanism, he devised a hammer to strike the strings. This allowed the player much greater control over the volume of the music. In music the term for the changes in volume in a piece of music is “dynamics”, and Cristofori’s invention allowed keyboard players to have serious control over dynamics for the first time. By the 1800s the piano was the preferred keyboard instrument of musicians.

Incidentally, not all pianos have 88 keys. Some keyboards have 66 or 72 keys. A 66 key piano is a good starter instrument, and 72 keys are enough for most music. If you’re going to go all-in for classical music, though, you’ll need a piano with the full 88 keys.