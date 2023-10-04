(WHTM) — Oct. 4 has not one, but two celebrations of animals. (Three if you count a saint.)

World Animal Day got its start in 1925 with a celebration in Berlin. Organized by publisher Heinrich Zimmerman, its goal was to improve the well-being of animals, both wild and domestic. (It’s no coincidence that it takes place on the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.)

Kindness to Animals got its start in 1958 when Philippine President Carlos Polestico Garcia issued a proclamation condemning cruelty to men and animals, and calling on people to observe the day with programs and ceremonies emphasizing kindness to animals. Kindness to Animals Day has since spread to other countries, and now the two complement each other.

To celebrate the day(s) I’ve put together a little video of some of the animals we at the station have encountered this year. Many were shot at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, a few at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, one at the National Aquarium, and the rest we encountered at stories, or just here and there.

Enjoy.