(WHTM) — March 21 is World Puppetry Day, celebrating puppets, puppeteers, and puppetry traditions around the world.
Puppetry is at least 4,500 years old and is probably much, much older. One can well imagine Og the Caveman sitting on a log by the campfire, entertaining the kids with stories using sticks and rocks as characters. Over the centuries hundreds of local puppetry traditions have developed across the world.
In 2003, World Puppetry Day was established by UNIMA, the Union Internationale de la Marionnette, a non-governmental organization affiliated with UNESCO. Their goal: help puppeteers bring their art form to the world and network with other artists. They maintain the online World Encyclopedia of Puppetry Arts, and their online database lists hundreds of puppetry-related organizations around the world.
Puppets come in all shapes and sizes, from a simple puppet a child (or adult) can slip over a finger, to enormous structures supported by cranes and controlled by multiple handlers. They can be cheap mass-produced toys or hand-crafted works of art.
There are many lists of types of puppets to be found on the internet, which tend to overlap, but the types of puppets can generally be divided into three groups based on where the operators are located. There are puppets operated from below, such as hand puppets, from above, such as marionettes, and from behind, such as shadow puppets. (Sometimes you have puppets controlled from above, below, and behind; good luck trying to categorize them.)
The 20th century brought a lot of new technology to the old art form. With movies came a whole new kind of puppetry: stop motion animation. Stop motion could range from the fanciful (“George Pal Puppetoons”) to the works of Willis O’Brian (‘King Kong”) and Ray Harryhausen (“Jason and the Argonauts”). More recently there have been stop motion movies like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.”
On the live-action side, soft plastics made it possible to create puppets with flexible faces that could express emotion (think Yoda in “The Empire Strikes Back”). These same plastics make it possible for large (sometimes life-sized) dinosaur puppets with very realistic skin to roam the streets of our cities — just ignore the human legs, please. And remote controls make it possible to divide up the tasks of performing with an elaborate puppet. (The character of Hoggle in “Labyrinth,” for instance, required four puppeteers to control 18 motors — and that was just the face mask! )
Many cultures have always considered their puppet traditions very important, retelling stories from the past and helping to preserve a group identity. For the longest time, though, Americans have tended to think of puppets as “kid stuff.” But perhaps, as we get to see more of how this art serves cultures in other lands, we might start to show it more respect.
Besides, there are worse role models for children out there than Kermit the Frog…
Learn more about puppetry on the Puppeteers of America website.