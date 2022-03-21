(WHTM) — March 21 is World Puppetry Day, celebrating puppets, puppeteers, and puppetry traditions around the world.

Puppetry is at least 4,500 years old and is probably much, much older. One can well imagine Og the Caveman sitting on a log by the campfire, entertaining the kids with stories using sticks and rocks as characters. Over the centuries hundreds of local puppetry traditions have developed across the world.

In this Oct. 29, 2013 photo, puppets from a University of Connecticut production of “A Christmas Carol” line the walls of the school’s Puppet Arts building on the school’s Depot Campus in Storrs, Conn. UConn is one of two schools in the nation to offer degrees in puppetry. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

Carving tools and unfinished marionette heads cover the workbench of Hal Taylor, operator of the Philadelphia Marionette Theater, Dec. 26, 1983. Taylor said of his craft: “It’s a fantasy world where everybody’s reasonably happy.” (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Nina Lupariello, 8, a third grader at Springmyer Elementary School in Green Township, Ohio, reacts as Punchy the Puppet lands in her lap on Friday, Jan. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/The Cincinnati Enquirer, Ernest Coleman)

Artists perform in a shadow puppet theater in front of the ancient Roman Agora, or marketplace, in Athens late Tuesday, July 11, 2006. Known as the Karagiozi, Greek shadow puppets were inspired by Asian traditions brought to Europe by Ottoman empires. The central figure is Karagiozi, seen right, who represents the struggle of the Greek people against Ottoman rule. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

This photo taken May 8, 2009, shows members of the Bunkaru Bay Puppet Troupe performing at the Rock Bridge Elementary school in Columbia, Mo. The puppet troupe has performed at the Smithsonian Institution, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

A local folklore artist manipulates Chinese traditional shadow puppets Thursday Sept. 14, 2006 in Shanghai, China. Shadow puppets or leather silhouette show became popular from more than 1,000 years. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Local folklore artists play Chinese traditional shadow puppets Sept. 14, 2006, in Shanghai, China. Shadow puppets or leather silhouette show became popular from more than 1,000 years. (AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko)

A puppeteer presents his hand puppets during an event at the National Culture Museum in Mexico City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. The event was held in honor of World Puppetry Day, observed earlier in the week on March 21. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Children scream as a puppeteer presents his marionette on stage outside the National Culture Museum in Mexico City, Sunday, March 24, 2019. The event was held in honor of World Puppetry Day, observed earlier in the week on March 21. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Vendors sell “Wayang Kulit” (shadow puppets) by lantern light at Monas, the National Monument, in Jakarta early Sunday morning, Nov. 16, 1997. Thousands turned out at the national monument to watch an all-night long performance of the Javanese art form of Wayang Kulit held in commemoration of Indonesia’s Hero Day. The puppets, made from water bufallo skin, sells for about 25,000 rupiah each. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Fred Rogers, star of Public Television’s “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” rehearses with some of his puppet friends in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Jan. 4, 1984. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Fred Rogers works with Donkey Hodie, one of the puppets featured on his children’s television program, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” in Pittsburgh on June 27, 1993. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Mighty T-Rex, a 15-foot juvenile T-Rex puppet, watches as Chris Vierra, renowned pumpkin carver from Villafane Studios, creates a lifelike Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture using pumpkins and squash at Field Station: Dinosaurs, a 20-acre outdoor Jurassic learning expedition and family tourist attraction in Secaucus, N.J. on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014. The puppet is designed, created and provided by Erth. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for Field Station: Dinosaurs/AP)

A Dryosaurus dinosaur walks across a busy inner city intersection outside the Australian Museum in Sydney, Thursday, May 31, 2007. The human-operated puppet of the pre-historic herbivorous creature from 150 million years ago emerged from the museum to walk around Sydney’s Hyde Park to promote their upcoming “Gondwana” live theatre performance. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A young boy reacts as a Dryosaurus dinosaur walks past him outside the Australian Museum in Sydney, Thursday, May 31, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

“Tooth,” a life-sized dinosaur puppet, walks along a passenger train platform, Thursday June 14, 2007, in Singapore, providing comic relief for commuters during the month long Arts Festival being held in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the TV special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” are seen on display at the Time and Space Toys booth during the Mid-Ohio-Con comic book convention in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. Kevin Kriess, owner of the Pittsburgh, Penn., store found the puppets and had them restored after they were used as toys. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Special effects wizard Ray Harryhausen holds Medusa, one of the speical effecs mocels he created for the film “Clash of the Titans,” in Los Angeles, June 18, 1981. On the trend towards more spectacular special effects for motion pictures, Harryhausen admited: “I’m worried about all this concentration on special effects. It breeds the seeds of its own destruction,” due to overexposure. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Director Nick Park speaks at a news conference promoting his movie “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” Spanish title in Mexico translating to “The Battle of the Vegetables,” Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2005, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham poses with his puppet character Walter after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets, poses with one of his puppets, known as Kermit the Frog, in this February 1988 photo. (AP Photo)

Kermit the Frog, left, puppeteer Steve Whitmire, and Fozzie Bear attend “The Muppets” panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)

Kermit the Frog, left, puppeteer Steve Whitmire, Miss Piggy, and puppeteer Eric Jacobson attend “The Muppets” panel on day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 11, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP)

Bob Bell, Art Director of the new science fiction television puppet series “Thunderbirds,” fixes a tiny bottle to one of the life-like puppets in preparation for the filming of an episode at the Associated Press Films studio in Slough, Buckinghamshire Nov. 2, 1965. The series was the fourth and the most ambitious of its kind produced by the company. The expensive puppets are manipulated by wires, but their mouths are made to move electronically. The puppet on the right is Jeff Tracy, one of the leading characters in the series. (AP Photo)

Actress Cate Blanchett touches a giant puppet of the dragon named Toothless during arrivals for the screening of How to Train Your Dragon 2 at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

General view during a telecast, at CBS Sept. 21, 1952, with Bil Baird, Ray Hedge, Cora Baird, Franz Fazkas, and Frank Sullivan on the bridge overhead operating puppets below which are being photographed by the TV camera, right. The script machine (center foreground) is a Baird invention. The operators can peer down and read their lines from the slowly rolling type. (AP Photo/CKL)

Two of the Baird marionettes work with dancer Sono Osato on a scene for the Villa-Lobos puppet ballet, at the Baird studio in New York Dec. 17, 1957. Miss Osato played one of the two leading roles, that of a poor little Brazilian girl. She holds the other leading character, Sacy Perera, a crippled boy. All of the dancers except Miss Osato are marionettes. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)

Iranians attend a carnival during inauguration of Tehran-Mobarak 16th International Puppet Festival in downtown Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016. The festival kicked off with a happiness carnival of puppets, songs and music in the streets of downtown Tehran. 57 Iranian theater groups and 9 from abroad including Netherlands, Russia, India, Afghanistan and Poland participated in the event. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

War Horse puppet Joey is walked along New Bond Street near Bonhams auction rooms in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. Joey, along with other puppets from the play that were auctioned, had no estimated price because they were being sold at a charity auction on to raise money for the Handspring Trust, a not-for-profit organization seeking to inspire creativity and innovation towards new puppet theatre arts. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Puppets in action during the recording of the XYZ show in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, May 21, 2009. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim)

Cameraman Dave Spangler, left, films puppets reenacting testimony in a county corruption trial at the WOIO-TV studios in Cleveland Thursday, Jan. 19, 2012. The station used the puppets performing as witnesses, reporters, and jurors to detail the corruption trial against former Cuyahoga county commissioner Jimmy Dimora. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

A keeper using a glove puppet imitating a parent feeds baby critically endangered Javan green magpie at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Javan green magpies are one of the most endangered birds on earth. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A baby condor called Acatematzi, right, plays with a puppet at Buenos Aires zoo, Wednesday Dec.14, 2005. Acatematzi was born December 6, 2005. The puppet is used to prevent the young condor from imprinting on humans.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Little Amal is greeted by crowds after arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral, in London, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The ‘Little Amal’ a giant puppet (3.5 meters tall) of a young Syrian refugee girl was part of “The Walk,” an art initiative that traveled 8,000 kilometers from Syria to the United Kingdom across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

People attend the “Little Amal” show at Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower Paris, France, Friday, October 15, 2021. The “Little Amal,” a giant puppet (3.5 meters tall) of a young Syrian refugee girl was part of “The Walk,” an art initiative that traveled 8,000 kilometers from Syria to the United Kingdom across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Handlers control the giant puppet MOCCO during a special training session in Takamori, Nagano prefecture, Friday, April 23, 2021. Tokyo 2020 organizers created the about 10 meter-tall puppet to symbolize the spirit of the people from the regions affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. (AP Photo/Koji Ueda)

A giant marionette walks through a residential street during a performance by the Royal de Luxe theater company in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday, June 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Los Angeles school children run to see a giant puppet porcupine named Percy at Elysian Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Percy, a two-story puppet, emerged from its home for an audience of school children and media members at the Los Angeles park. The adorable beast with its massive pink nose inspired oohs and awwws. A joint project of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Percy was let out to celebrate next week’s opening of the zoo’s new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

In 2003, World Puppetry Day was established by UNIMA, the Union Internationale de la Marionnette, a non-governmental organization affiliated with UNESCO. Their goal: help puppeteers bring their art form to the world and network with other artists. They maintain the online World Encyclopedia of Puppetry Arts, and their online database lists hundreds of puppetry-related organizations around the world.

Puppets come in all shapes and sizes, from a simple puppet a child (or adult) can slip over a finger, to enormous structures supported by cranes and controlled by multiple handlers. They can be cheap mass-produced toys or hand-crafted works of art.

There are many lists of types of puppets to be found on the internet, which tend to overlap, but the types of puppets can generally be divided into three groups based on where the operators are located. There are puppets operated from below, such as hand puppets, from above, such as marionettes, and from behind, such as shadow puppets. (Sometimes you have puppets controlled from above, below, and behind; good luck trying to categorize them.)

The 20th century brought a lot of new technology to the old art form. With movies came a whole new kind of puppetry: stop motion animation. Stop motion could range from the fanciful (“George Pal Puppetoons”) to the works of Willis O’Brian (‘King Kong”) and Ray Harryhausen (“Jason and the Argonauts”). More recently there have been stop motion movies like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

On the live-action side, soft plastics made it possible to create puppets with flexible faces that could express emotion (think Yoda in “The Empire Strikes Back”). These same plastics make it possible for large (sometimes life-sized) dinosaur puppets with very realistic skin to roam the streets of our cities — just ignore the human legs, please. And remote controls make it possible to divide up the tasks of performing with an elaborate puppet. (The character of Hoggle in “Labyrinth,” for instance, required four puppeteers to control 18 motors — and that was just the face mask! )

Many cultures have always considered their puppet traditions very important, retelling stories from the past and helping to preserve a group identity. For the longest time, though, Americans have tended to think of puppets as “kid stuff.” But perhaps, as we get to see more of how this art serves cultures in other lands, we might start to show it more respect.

Besides, there are worse role models for children out there than Kermit the Frog…

Learn more about puppetry on the Puppeteers of America website.