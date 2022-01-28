January 28,1915-U.S. Coast Guard is Created. So why is its birthday in August?

(WHTM) — The United States Coast Guard was born on August 4th, 1790. It was also born on January 28th, 1915.

How is this so?

Ancestors of the Coast Guard

The organization that would become the nucleus of the Coast Guard was authorized by Congress in 1790. It was known for the next 125 years as the Revenue Marine or Revenue Cutter Service.

As the name suggests, its primary mission was tax collection. The Service enforced tariff laws and hunted down smugglers. They would board incoming and outgoing vessels and check their documentation, seal cargo holds on incoming vehicles, and seize ships that violated the law. They also enforced quarantines, resupplied lighthouse stations, and charted U.S. coastlines.

The United States Life Saving Service didn’t have a clean-cut starting date like the Revenue Cutter Service. Individual states created life-saving stations, which were basically a small shed, a volunteer crew, and small rowboats launched from the beach. (Larger boats stood a good chance of running aground and needing rescue themselves.) The Federal government started funding some of these facilities in New York and New Jersey. They were administered by the Revenue Marine but still crewed by volunteers.

The system grew, but tended to languish, only getting attention and improvements after major catastrophes. But at least the improvements came. By the time the Life Saving Service was formally organized as an agency of the Department of the Treasury in 1878, there were six-man boat crews at all stations and regulations with standards of performance for crew members. By 1915 more than 270 stations dotted the coastlines of the United States.(Most rescues involved commercial vehicles; recreational boaters were few and far between.)

The United States Lighthouse Service went through a lot of name changes over the years, as its responsibilities expanded. It started in 1789 as the United States Lighthouse Establishment, under the Treasury Department. All lighthouses in the country were transferred to this agency. The first lighthouse actually built by the Establishment in 1792 was the Cape Henry Lighthouse, located at the entrance to the Chesapeake Bay. (It’s still there, though a higher lighthouse 350 away has taken over its duties. Both lighthouses are on the National Register of Historic Places.)

Not only were lighthouses being built, but other aids to navigations were being set up across the country; buoys, day markers, audible signals, and the like. In 1910 the Light House Board was abolished and replaced by the Bureau of Lighthouses in the Department of Commerce, in part to regulate and standardize aids to navigations. Over the next few decades, the bureau would introduce a number of advances, including electrification and radio beacons.

The first step in merging these agencies came in 1915. On January 28th President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation consolidating the Revenue Cutter Service and the United States Life Saving Service, which for the first time bore the name United States Coast Guard. “Revenue Cutters” became “Coast Guard Cutters.”

On July 1st, 1939, the Lighthouse Service became part of the Coast Guard as well. So while the Coast Guard’s birthday is officially August 4, 1790, the service has two anniversaries it can celebrate-or maybe four if you include the Life-Saving Service and Lighthouse Service.

Given all, it’s done, and all it does, the Coast Guard has good reason for celebrating.