(WHTM) — Once upon a time, a large chunk of what is now the United States of America was a large chunk of the British Province of Quebec. Before that, it was part of New France. Before that, there were the Beaver Wars, a series of brutal conflicts lasting most of the 17th century, between Native American tribes over control of the lucrative fur trade. To vastly oversimplify things, it ended up with France becoming the dominant power in the area, which they called New France.

Then, following defeat in the French and Indian War (1754–1763), France ceded the territory to Great Britain in the 1763 Treaty of Paris. They created the Province of Quebec.

Then, after the United States defeated the British (with French help) during the Revolutionary War, the British ceded the territory to the Americans in the 1783 Treaty of Paris. (There are so many Treaties of Paris it’s hard to keep track sometimes.)

So now the United States was in charge of the area west of Pennsylvania, east of the Mississippi River, and northwest of the Ohio River, up to the border with Canada. (The border wasn’t officially determined until 1846, which caused trouble at times.) But what to do with this “Northwest Territory”? A lot of the states had claims on parts of the territory. Fortunately, a compromise was devised; the states would give up their claims and turn over the territory to the Confederation government, and let Congress figure it out.

Map of the Northwest Territory (Library of Congress)

Since the Confederation Congress couldn’t raise taxes, they were anxious to get the land up for sale. They passed the Land Ordinance of 1784, which set up a process to divide the Northwest Territory into new states, followed by the Land Ordinance of 1785 to establish a system to survey the land.

Finally, in 1787, the Confederation Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance, which officially established the territory as an area to be administered by an appointed Governor, while it got chopped up into new states.

Of course, there were still thousands of Native Americans living in the area; and of course, they didn’t like being arrogantly told their lands now belonged to the U.S. Government; and it should surprise no one that things ended up being decided by force of arms. The Northwest Indian War erupted in 1786, before the final plan to create states was passed, and it dragged on until 1795, by which time the power of the tribes was pretty much broken.

Finally, the division of the area into new states began. In all, five and a fraction of states were created-Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and a small section of Minnesota. Most importantly, thanks to the Ordinance of 1787, these states were equal in stature to the original 13 states, The Ordinance of 1787 became one of the major accomplishments of the government created by the Articles of Confederation.