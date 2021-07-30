July 30th, 2003: The last Beetle

FILE – In this July 21, 2003 file photo, Volkswagen employees work in the assembly plant of the Volkswagen sedan ‘last edition,’ at the VW plant in Puebla, 65 miles (105 kms) southeast of Mexico City where it will stop producing the cult classic bug on July 30th. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(WHTM) — On July 30th, 2003, one of the most amazing success stories in automotive history comes to an end. The very last of the original Volkswagens rolls off an assembly line in Puebla, Mexico. Known affectionately as “The Beetle”, over 21,529,464 are built and sold. It is a success story born of German engineering, American advertising and a Major in the British Army.

FILE – In this July 21, 2003 file photo, Volkswagen employees work in the assembly plant of the Volkswagen sedan ‘last edition,’ at the VW plant in Puebla, 65 miles (105 kms) southeast of Mexico City where it will stop producing the cult classic bug on July 30th. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A Volkswagen cruises on New York’s Broadway, July 17, 1950, as the first of the German economy cars arrived for sale and delivery in the U.S. The Beetle, which became popular as inexpensive and reliable transportation, sold for decades and came to symbolize the success of imported cars in the U.S. market. (AP Photo/Carl Nesensohn)

FILE – In this June 16, 1954 file photo, VW beetles are assembled in lines at the Volkwagen auto works plant, which manufactures nearly 900 automobiles each day, in Wolfsburg, West Germany. Thanks to Volkswagen, Wolfsburg boomed in West Germany’s postwar rebirth and today the town and the company are inseparable. (AP Photo/Albert Riethausen, File)

VW Kaefer fahren am Sonntag, 22. Juni 2008 in Wolfsburg im Corso durch die Stadt.Rund 400 Volkswagen Kaefer, Kuebel und Bulli aus 18 Nationen waren am Wochenende zum Treffen des Kaeferclub Wolfsburg gekommen. (AP Photo/Kai-Uwe Knoth) — Volkswagen Beetles cruise through the city in Wolfsburg, Germany, Sunday, June 22, 2008 . About 400 Volkswagen oldtimers visited the annual beetle meeting in Wolfsburg. (AP Photo/Kai-Uwe Knoth)



Fitchburg Police Youth officer, Det. Sgt. James R. Conry, stands beside his modified compact Volkswagen Beetle, Oct 26, 1976 in Fitchburg, Mass. (AP Photo)





Sgt. Scott Mullennix of Lanett, La., left, pulls another member of the 332nd Training Squadron from Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss., into a Volkswagen Beetle Saturday June 21, 1997 during the Stuff the Bug contest at the Summer Fair & Music Festival at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. 47 members of the “Mad Dogs” got at least part of their bodies into the car to set an unofficial world’s record in the contest which continues through the end of the fair. One member of the winning team will win the car. (AP Photo/The Sun Herald, John Fitzhugh)

Volkswagen is halting production of its Beetle model.;

The story of the Beetle starts shortly before World War II with, of all people, Adolf Hitler. He wants a “peoples’ car” for German workers, a cheap and simple mass-produced car to ride the Autobahns. He taps engineer Ferdinand Porsche, who had dreams of creating a cheap car for the masses himself, to come up with the design. A factory is built to produce the new cars.

Then World War II starts. Production of Volkswagens stops before it really has a chance to start. The factory is turned to war production, before being severely damaged by Allied bombs.

When the war ends in 1945, the factory is turned over to the British military. Major Ivan Hirst, of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, is placed in charge. His first major task? Removing an unexploded bomb that could have destroyed a lot of vital machinery. He got production restarted, making Volkswagens (in appropriate army khaki) for the British military.

In 1947, the factory transitions back to civilian production. The first VW arrives in America in 1949. Acceptance is slow at first; it’s an import, and worse yet to many with fresh memories of the war, it’s “the Hitler car.” But others are charmed by its quirky design, and appreciate its reliability, excellent gas mileage and easy-to-maintain mechanical simplicity (most notably a rear-mounted air-cooled engine). The Volkswagen begins to develop a following but is still a minor player in the U.S. car market.

Then in 1959, Volkwagen hires the firm of Doyle Dane Bernbach (DDB) to do their U.S. advertising. Bill Bernbach is a genuine maverick in the advertising industry. The campaign he and his associates put together is revolutionary at the time and still influences advertising to this day. (They’re also still fun to read.)

At a time when most car ads featured splashy bright colors, and beat people over the head with the message that you had to buy a massive gas-guzzling “land yacht” to find true happiness in life, the first VW ad is a simple black and white photo, with the car tucked up in the corner, and the slogan, “Think Small.”

Beetle sales explode.

DDB continues producing ads in that vein: simple black and white photos, with elegantly simple messages, and most importantly, a sense of humor that embraces the funny, ugly little car’s funny, ugly littleness. One ad lists a bunch of unflattering nicknames for the bug, before quoting a major auto magazine report about how good the Beetle was. Another shows a Volkswagen hanging from the back of a tow truck, with the caption “Rare Photo.” One of the most famous ads doesn’t even show a Volkswagen at all, right after the first moon landing in 1969. Instead, DDB puts up a photo of a lunar lander, with the caption “It’s ugly, but it gets you there.”

Full disclosure: My family owned one of the original Beetles back in the early 1960s. The thing I remember most about it (aside from the light blue color) was the fuel gauge. It didn’t have one. Instead, it had a little lever. If you were driving along, and the motor began to cough and sputter, you would flip the lever, and the engine would start pulling fuel from the “reserve tank.” This would give you time to get to a gas station and fill ‘er up. It was not until I was researching this story, many years later, that I learned the “reserve tank” didn’t really exist. There was just one tank, with two intake pipes. The “main tank” pipe was set higher than the “reserve tank” pipe. Brilliantly simple, in its way; you just had to remember to set the lever back to “main tank” after you gassed up.

By the mid-sixties, Volkswagen Beetles are rolling off assembly lines in over a dozen countries, including one in West Virginia. In 1968, Beetle sales in the United States topped 400,000. On February 17th, 1972, Beetle No. 15,007,034, built in the original German factory, breaks the production record held by the Ford Model T.

But by then, sales are starting to drop. Other car manufacturers are starting to compete for the the market niche the Beetle occupies, with vehicles more modern, more comfortable and with more features. Even worse, the air-cooled engine is a pollution nightmare. Production lines start to close, or get converted to build other VW cars.

The last VW Beetle rolls off the German production line in 1974. Taking its place is the Golf, which uses a water-cooled engine mounted in front. It’s sold in the U.S. as the Rabbit.

Beetles continue to be produced in Mexico. But finally on July 30th, 2003, the last Beetle production line closes down.

By this time, though, Volkswagen is selling the “New Beetle.” It’s styled to resemble the original Beetle but is built on the Golf chassis. It goes on sale in 1997. Initial sales are brisk, but never come close to matching that of the original, and from 2000 on, slowly decrease. Production of the New Beetle ceases in 2019.