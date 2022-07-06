(WHTM) — Buying and selling in the 13 colonies was a messy process.

In theory, as British subjects, the colonists should have been using the British monetary system of pounds, shillings, and pence. (Twelve pence to a shilling, twenty shillings to a pound, or if you cut out the middle coin, 240 pence to a pound.) Most bookkeeping in the colonies was done this way, but when it came to exchanging coin of the realm, the colonies just didn’t have many British coins on hand.

So they filled the gap with other coins of other realms, mostly obtained through trade with the West Indies-Dutch guilders, French Louis d’or, Portuguese Johannes, and the most popular international currency of the time, the Real de a ocho (Piece of eight) also known as the peso, the Dólar-or the Spanish dollar. (It remained legal tender in the United States until 1857.)

Judi Sciple, assistant to the Campus Director at Delaware Technical and Community College, holds two 8-reales, “pieces of eight,” coins, similar to ones that will be auctioned on Jan. 7 in New York City, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2006, in Georgetown, Del. For almost 20 years, Delaware Technical and Community College’s campus in Georgetown has been home to a collection of artifacts pulled from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean by famed treasure hunter Mel Fisher. (AP Photo/Matthew S. Gunby)

When the American Revolution bubbled up, the Continental Congress decided to issue their paper Continental Currency money as dollars, in part because the value of the Spanish Dollar was about the same in every colony. The dollars were subdivided into fractions, like most of the currencies of the time- 1/3 dollar, 2/3 dollar, and so on. (Of course, because it wasn’t backed by anything tangible, the paper money quickly became “not worth a continental”, but that’s a story for another time.)

With the war won (to the immense surprise of many) the Continental, or by now Confederation Congress turned their attention to getting their new nation on a sounder financial footing, in part by starting over with new, sounder currency. Before he left to become Ambassador to France in 1784, Thomas Jefferson offered some advice: keep the dollar as the money unit, and make it decimal. He explained, “The easiest ratio of multiplication and division, is that by ten. Everyone knows the facility of Decimal Arithmetic.”

Jefferson also reminded Congress how clumsy the British money system was; “adding the pence, taking out the twelves and carrying them on; adding the shillings, taking out the twenties and carrying them on. But when he came to the pounds, where he had only tens to carry forward, it was easy and free from error.”

Though Jefferson’s support for decimal currency carried a lot of weight, he was not the first to suggest it. In 1782 Robert Morris, the US Superintendent of Finance, said much the same thing in a message to Congress:

“…by that means all calculations of interest, exchange, insurance, and the like are rendered much more simple and accurate, and, of course, more within the power of the great mass of people. Whenever such things require much labor, time, and reflection, the greater number who do not know, are made the dupes of the lesser number who do.”

The United States was by no means the first to switch to a decimal currency. That honor goes to Russia and Tsar Peter the Great, who revamped the ruble so it was equal to 100 kopeks in 1704.

The Confederation Congress implemented the ideas in two steps. On July 6, 1785, Congress passed a resolution “that the money unit of the United States of America is one dollar”. Then on August 8, 1786, Congress passed a resolution “that the money of account proceeds in a decimal ratio.”

Not until the Articles of Confederation were replaced by the Constitution did the country tackle the job of actually minting their own coins. The Coinage Act of 1792 specified a dollar equal in value to the Spanish dollar, (which at the time meant the two coins would have the same amount of silver) and established the first national mint in Philadelphia, then the nation’s capital. (Their very first coining press is on display there.)

1795 “Flowing Hair” Dollar Coin (National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History)

Since then almost every currency in the world has gone decimal. Britain went decimal in 1971, keeping the pound, scrapping the shilling, and making the pound worth 100 “new pence”. Current British coins are £2, £1 (aka “quid”), 50 pence, 20 pence, 10 pence, 5 pence, 2 pence, and 1 pence (penny).