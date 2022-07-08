PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 4, 1778, in the Pennsylvania State House (aka Independence Hall), the members of the Second Continental Congress declared independence, then immediately gathered around a table to sign a beautifully calligraphed parchment document which appeared within minutes of the vote…

Sorry, folks, that’s not quite how it happened.

On July 2, members of the Congress voted in favor of the Lee Resolution, proposed by Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee on June 7, 1776, which reads as follows:

“Resolved, That these United Colonies are, and of right to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved. That it is expedient forthwith to take the most effectual measures for forming foreign Alliances. That a plan of confederation be prepared and transmitted to the respective Colonies for their consideration and approbation.”

In a sense, this is the first draft of the Declaration of Independence. But it wanted for a bit of expansion and embellishment, to explain in more detail to the British why these upstart colonists wanted to part ways. In anticipation of a yes vote, Congress had set up a “Committee of Five”, consisting of John Adams of Massachusetts, Roger Sherman of Connecticut, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania, Robert R. Livingston of New York, and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia. They hammered out the Declaration, with Jefferson doing most of the writing. On July 4, 1776, after a few edits, Congress voted to approve this Declaration of Independence. President of Congress John Hancock signed the “fair copy”, and Secretary of Congress Charles Thomson added his signature attesting to it. Thomas Jefferson’s rough draft (Library of Congress)

Then they had to get the word out.

Declaration of Independence, Dunlap Broadside (Library of Congress) Some of the delegates rushed the handwritten declaration four blocks to the printing office of John Dunlap, who had a contract to print documents for Congress. He worked through the night, printing out around 200 copies of the declaration. The copies are what are known as broadsides, large sheets of paper printed on one side only, usually used to announce events or make proclamations. Of the 200 “Dunlap Broadsides”, only around 30 exist and are millions-of-dollars-apiece valuable. The fair copy is long lost. On July 5 John Hancock started sending out the broadsides. One of the broadsides was pasted into the Congress’s official journal; others were sent far and wide, including a copy to George Washington, who had it read to the Continental Army.

Then on July 8, 1776, the citizens of Philadelphia were summoned to the State House Yard by the bells of the city. (This would include the bell at the State House, known then as the State House Bell, known later as the Liberty Bell, which was not, at the time, cracked.) Attention soon centered on a single man, Colonel John Nixon. Nixon, born and raised in Philadelphia, was a member, and sometimes chairman, of the Committee of Safety, lieutenant-colonel in the Third Battalion of Associators, and commander of the defenses of the Delaware River at Fort Island, as well as the city guard. On this day he had been appointed by the Sheriff of Philadelphia for special duty. At noon Colonel Nixon publicly read the Declaration of Independence for the first time. The city bells rang in celebration well into the night. Reading the Declaration of Independence, July 8, 1776. (Library of Congress)