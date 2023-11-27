ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHTM) — When Eastman Kodak emerged from bankruptcy in 2013, Kodak’s lawyer said it would be “a very different company than the one in the popular imagination, and a very different one than the one that filed for bankruptcy”.

Kodak would be concentrating on printing technology, aimed at corporate customers, and moving away from film, cameras, and commercial photography. But the Kodak name is still an important sales driver. The Kodak name has been licensed for a lot of photography peripherals, as well as both digital and still cameras.

The company still makes movie films for the motion picture industry, as well as still picture films for people who want to pursue “analog” photography. This is a growing market – some people like to shoot with film because of the nostalgia factor, others like the special qualities of a film image, and others like the discipline of thinking your way through an image as opposed to going click click click click click click click click with a digital camera and hoping you got something.

There are also filmmakers who like the look of super-8 movie films, Kodak’s “amateur” format introduced in 1965. Many important filmmakers got their start shooting on Super-8, and the “Super-8 aesthetic”, somewhat grainy, somewhat soft, and often strangely beautiful, is finding its way into professional-level productions.

This is why there was great excitement when Kodak announced in 2016 that they were going to make a new Super-8 camera, which would blend analog film with digital technology. A prototype was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show that year, which Kodak said would cost somewhere between $400 to $750 when it finally went on the market.

By 2018 the camera price was up to $2500-$3000, and people were still wondering when it was going on sale. By 2023, many of those people were convinced Kodak had dumped the whole idea. Then in November 2023 Kodak announced the camera would soon be for sale in limited quantities and added a “sign up to buy” button on its web page. The new sale price – $5,495.

Obviously, this is aimed at a niche market.

The camera design has been described as both “retro” and “industrial”. Kodak has indeed created a blend of analog and digital. The recording medium, Super-8 film, uses the original cartridge design from 1965, and still comes loaded with fifty feet of film, good for 2-3 minutes of shooting, depending on what frame rate you choose. (This definitely encourages you to plan your shots.) You have your choice of 18, 24, 25, and 36 frames per second.

The camera gate has been redesigned for widescreen; instead of the old 4 by 3 aspect ratio of early movies (and TV), the camera shoots in a 14 by 9 ratio, which makes it easier to intercut it with other modern formats.

One sign this camera is aimed towards serious photographers is that it doesn’t have a built-in lens like so many of the Super-8 cameras of yore. Instead, it’s designed to accept C-mount lenses, first made for 16mm movie cameras. (Kodak introduced the format in 1923.)

C-mounts continue to be made to this day, for 16mm and CCTV cameras. This means the users of this camera will have a lot of glass to choose from. (A wide-angle 6mm lens is included.)

On the digital side of things, the optical viewfinder of the past has been superseded by a 4-inch LCD screen, which not only shows the image, but setup menus as needed. The camera also has a mini HDMI adapter to connect a second viewfinder.

The camera has a 3.5 mm jack connection for a microphone, allowing you to record sound. But instead of putting the audio on the film, it records on an SD card. This is the classic Hollywood-style double system sound recording, where the camera shoots the image, a sound recorder records the sound, and the two are brought together in the editing booth. Yes, you will want a clapboard to sync up the footage.

The camera comes with both a top handle and a detachable pistol grip (a standard feature of many early Super-8 cameras.)

Camera sales will launch in the United States first, with sales in other countries coming later.

To see the Kodak “sizzle reel” click here.

To go to the Kodak page about the camera, click here.

To view the datasheet, click here.

To view the user manual, click here.

