DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition unveils new mural at The Ware Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, a new mural, titled “Protection,” was unveiled at The Ware Center in downtown Lancaster. Its draws attention to the importance of protecting Black women.

The mural was created by artists Kearasten Jordan and Pilisa Mackey as part of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition’s QPOC (queer people of color) Artist Mentorship series.

“Protection,” created by artists Kearasten Jordan and Pilisa Mackey, is displayed in the window of The Ware Center.

The mural, as well as other pieces of art that are part of the window display at The Ware Center, are collaborative works, explains Jordan. “Protection” was created by Jordan and Mackey together.

Also on display is the mural “Say Their Names,” created by Jordan and other artists last summer to commemorate Black lives lost to police brutality. A table and other artifacts from the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests are also showcased.

On the table are drawings and messages from community members, left as they spent time around the table where it was initially located at SafeHouse Lancaster’s office. “The work that’s on the table wasn’t necessarily being created for the public view originally. It was very much a cathartic release for a lot of folks,” says Jordan.

The table has had a powerful impact on many. “A woman I met saw the table and immediately started crying because she looked at it and saw one specific message that spoke to her,” says Jordan. She looks forward to community members being able to connect with sentiments from others they may not know in person.





Some drawings on the table from SafeHouse Lancaster displayed at The Ware Center with “Protection.”

Jordan says art is a kind of catharsis for her, as the artwork on the table was for others. When she became a mentor for the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition’s QPOC Artist Mentorship program, she knew she would be unwilling to compromise her message to fit someone else’s ideas, thinking of how it might impact future artists of color.

“I try to make sure that when I am presenting myself as an artist…that I’m making sure that I’m not compromising so much, or doing something that, when the next artist who’s just like me comes after me, they then have to compromise themselves because of something that I or the royal ‘we’ collectively let happen before they could even get into the door,” says Jordan.

The final message of the mural, written in words encircling the people pictured at its center: “Protect Black women.”

“In the past year, a lot of folks have gotten the message that Black Lives Matter, but a lot of people don’t know what to do with that,” says Jordan. “Something that I think we personally saw falling to the wayside was the protection of Black and Brown bodies.”

Jordan says that working with Mackey, who is not much younger than her but is newer to navigating predominantly white art circles, was eye-opening. “I don’t want to use the cliche of her teaching me, but it also really does feel that way because having another artist who isn’t used to navigating these spaces makes me realize how I operate…and what I can improve on,” says Jordan.

The mural demonstrates the resilience of artists finding ways to create and collaborate during COVID-19, Jordan says. She believes it especially emphasizes the abilities of artists of color and local urban artists who don’t necessarily have access to plentiful funding or ideal locations.

Jordan hopes that “Protection,” created by two Black women artists, will inspire others. She says, “I think for a lot of us, it’s really important for us to be doing this type of work and being seen so that others like us — who are just like us, better than us — can look and see us doing this and go, ‘I can do that better. I’m going to go out there and do that.'”

— — —

“Protection” is the debut work in the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition‘s QPOC Artist Mentorship series. Ellie Cochran, director of design and marketing for the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition, explains that the program pairs more experienced artists with less experienced mentees to create pieces of art.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the program can email info@lgbtlancaster.org.