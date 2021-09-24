List: Midstate pumpkin patches

(WHTM) — Whether you are looking for the perfect pumpkin to carve or the Instagram-worthy backdrop for your long-anticipated fall post, Midstate has plenty of pumpkin patches to help with both and abc27 has compiled a list of four pumpkin patches and farms to kick off your fall season!

Opening Saturday, Sept. 25, this Dauphin County farm offers hayrides, duck races, slides, wagon rides, games and puzzles, and a tire pyramid.

Location: 311 S. Faith Rd, Grantville, PA, 17028. Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

In York County, this family-own farm not only can visitors pick a pumpkin and get lost in a corn maze on weekends, but apple picking is available on weekdays, too! According to their website, visitors will feel like they are in Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin Patch.

Location: 522 East Mount Airy Road, Dillsburg PA 17019

Timed ticketing will be in place for Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and both holiday days.

Pumpkin Picking: Saturdays 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Sundays 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. and on Columbus Days 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Apple Picking: Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and on Columbus Day 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

In Lancaster County, visitors can jump on board one of their wagons for a ride out to the giant pumpkin patch. Explore 10-acres of pumpkins to pick you rown, or choose from a large variety of pre-picked pumpkins at their Farm Market.

Location: 211 S. Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Hours: Fridays (Oct. only) 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Sundays 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Columbus Day 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Opening for its 28th season, this Carlisle family-owned business is ready for a season of pumpkin picking. According to their Facebook page, they are excited to offer some new varieties of pumpkins and fall produce. Plus, check out their page to see more about their Pumpkin of the Days!

Location: 825 York Road, Carlisle, PA 17015. Hours: Monday through Sunday 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

As more pumpkin patches are located, they will be added to the list. Check back for more fall fun options!