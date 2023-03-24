(WHTM) — March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day and what better way to celebrate than eating a cheesesteak?

Although we live in a state known for their cheesesteaks, us Central Pennsylvanians are a decent drive away from Philadelphia. Instead of taking a trip to Philly, here are some places that Central Pennsylvanians can get a good cheesesteak from, according to Google.

Adams County

Hunts Battlefield Fries: 61 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

Gettysburg Eddie’s: 217 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

Tommy’s Pizza: 105 Stenwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

The Gettysburger Company: 35 Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg

La Bella Italia: 402 York Street, Gettysburg

Deliso Pizza: 829 Bilgerville Road, Gettysburg

Cumberland County

Philadelphia Steak & Hoagie House: 5155 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg

Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies: 4401 Carlisle Pike, Camp Hill

Vinny Restaurant Pizza & Subs: 330 South Hanover Street, Carlisle

Al’s Pizza & Subs Carlisle: 40 Noble Boulevard, Carlisle

Pizza-Wings & More: 328 North Hanover Street, Carlisle

SANDWICH: 3499 Market Street, Camp Hill

Giuseppe’s Brothers Pizza: 301 South 18th Street, Camp Hill

Dauphin County

The Cheesesteak Guy: 1233 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg

South Philly Hoagies: 3108 Parkview Lane, Harrisburg

Mother’s Subs: 2101 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg

Philadelphia Steaks & Hoagies: 23 North 4th Street, Harrisburg

The Jackson House: 1004 North 6th Street, Harrisburg

Rapid sandwiches and more: 101 South 25th Street, Harrisburg

The Chocolate Avenue Grill: 114 West Chocolate Avenue, Hershey

Palermo’s Pizza of Hershey: 1515 East Chocolate Avenue, Hershey

Franklin County

Rosalie’s Grill: 1901 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg

Pat & Carla’s III: 920 South Main Street, Chambersburg

Mario’s Italian Restaurant: 831 Wayne Avenue, Chambersburg

Hickory Ridge Restaurant: 3875 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg

Lancaster County

Home of the REAL Philly: 43 West King Street, Lancaster

The Grille: 241 Roseville Road, Lancaster

Prince of Subs: 147 South Prince Street, Lancaster

Route 66 Restaurant: 45 West Liberty Street #2700, Lancaster

Cravings Gourmet Deli: 109 Butler Avenue, Lancaster

Stubby’s Bar and Grille: 254 East Frederick Street, Lancaster

The Sandwich Factory Sports Lounge: 2520 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

Lebanon County

Gus Deraco’s Italian Sandwiches: 714 Cumberland Street, Lebanon

DiNunzio’s Authentic Italian Hoagie: 718 Poplar Street, Lebanon

Biaggio’s Premium Italian Hoagies: 1021 East Cumberland Street, Lebanon

Sharky’s Pizza: 118 South 8th Street, Lebanon

Hoagies on Main: 601 West Main Street, Palmyra

Fabio and Joe’s: 19 North Railroad Street, Palmyra

York County

Home Of The REAL Philly: 1277 West Market Street, West York

Home Of The REAL Philly: 2813 East Prospect Road Suite 1, East York

Shakey Jakes Stromboli Pizza: 939 Loucks Road, York

Caesers’s Pizza & Wings: 1125 Roosevelt Avenue, York

Primo Pizza Express: 1425 North Sherman Street, York

Parma Pizza and Grill: 905 Grantley Road, York

3rd Base: 512 North George Street, York