BALTIMORE, MD (WHTM) – “I know when I started writing when I wrote the first line of the first novel,” reminisced Nancy Springer. “It was in August of 1972. So, coming up this August, I will be celebrating my 50th anniversary of being a writer.”

Author Nancy Springer grew up in Gettysburg and lived in the Midstate for much of her life before moving to Florida a few years ago. This year she was the Guest of Honor at Balticon 56, the annual science fiction and fantasy convention put on by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. Nancy says being the center of attention is a far cry from the first Balticon she attended in 1979.

“The first science fiction convention I ever came to, in my whole entire life.” says Nancy, “And I was so shy, and so worried, that they actually gave me sort of a nameless name tag, that said “Nancy”, instead of saying Nancy Springer. I skulked about and looked here and there, and I decided it was harmless, and I liked it.”

She kept coming back. “There have been many, and I have been to most all of them, pretty much until I moved to Florida. Up until about 2007 or thereabouts. As long as they were in range, I was there.”

She’s written 60 books, as well as numerous short stories and poetry. The list of her works in the Balticon program book runs five pages- and is incomplete. But the move to Florida coincided with the beginnings of a long dry spell.

“There was a period of time when I considered myself pretty much washed up. Not impressing the big lights, not just front and center stage, pretty much finished. I was still writing, but they were selling for peanuts, publishers were giving me peanuts, and the books were not selling particularly well. And things did not look terribly good.”

“And then here came this kid, with this idea for a movie, and it got made into a movie.”

That “kid” was TV and movie star, Millie Bobby Brown. And the movie, “Enola Holmes, The Case of the Missing Marquess” based on Nancy’s first book in her Enola Holmes young adult book series, was a smash hit on Netfix in 2020. It gave Nancy’s career a boost when it was really needed.

“It certainly did.” says Nancy. “Not so much my career as my retirement.” she adds with a laugh. “Suddenly, there was nothing to worry about. That’s pretty much what happened.”

When she wrote the Enola Holmes stories in the early 2000s, she completed eight books. The first six, which contain the complete story arc of Enola trying to solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, and two additional stories-which ended up being shelved.

With the success of the movies, book number seven, Enola Holmes and the Black Barouche, is now on bookshelves, and book number eight, Enola Holmes and the Elegant Escapade is slated for publication later this year.

Also coming this year, a second Enola Holmes movie, about which Nancy can say very little, though she knows much.

“It’s the big surprise and I’m not supposed to say much of anything except ‘Hey, it’s going to come out, Henry Cavill’s back, Millie Bobby Brown is back, Louie Partridge is back.”

And hers is not a “kick back and do nothing” retirement. “I did write another Enola Holmes, that is in the pipeline, we will see if it gets anywhere, and beyond that, I’m just enjoying. I’m writing what I want to write, and also I branched out into watercolor painting, at which I am totally inexpert but enjoying it enormously.”

She also enjoyed reconnecting with longtime friends at Balticon, which was her “hometown” convention for decades. Nancy says she likes the way people at conventions look after each other.

“They are so inclusive. It doesn’t matter what sort of weirdness you’ve got, you are still a pal, a buddy. Any kind of person who is having any kind of difficulty whatsoever, ‘go ahead, I’ll hold the door for you, come this way, are you having a problem, are you lost, I’ll show you where it is.’ It’s a community of people who have more or less been disregarded, and they all just come together to support each other.”