PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Over the weekend of April 21st to 23rd, 2023, a group of local scuba divers traveled to Somerset County, entered a lake, and descended to a depth of more than two thousand feet above sea level.

“When we entered the water I checked the altitude we were at, and we were at 2,885 feet when we were at the surface,” said Rick Harkins, the owner of Get-N-Wet Scuba near Harrisburg.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“We got to be the first individuals to dive the highest body of diveable water in the state of Pennsylvania.” According to Derek Smith. He organized the dive as part of Dive Every Puddle, an initiative he spearheads encouraging divers to check out their local dive spots.

“Not everyone can afford to go to the Caribbean every year,” he said. “There are a lot of waterways in our own backyards that are not very commonly explored, but there are actually a lot of cool attractions in them. So I’m trying to promote folks to look in their own backyards, scuba dive in the rivers, lakes, and quarries, and see what’s out there.”

That body of water they dove in is Deer Valley Lake, at the Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp.

“We’ve got our 125-acre lake which allows us to do a lot of boating and swimming opportunities,” said the camp Executive Director James Pointer. “So we’ll have canoes and kayaks, we’ll have paddleboards and rowboats, but we also do sailboating on the lake too, which is a very popular thing for our campers.”

The camp and its lake sit near Mt. Davis, which at 3,215 feet above sea level is the tallest mountain in Pennsylvania. Because the lake is more than 1,000 feet above sea level, these are what are called altitude dives, which require some tweaks to the equipment.

“If you’re using the old analog depth gauges,” says Harkins, “You’re going to have to adjust your dive tables, with go with the altitude dive chart, and change it. Luckily we’re in the modern age now where we have dive computers that do this for you.”

Before diving, the divers wanted a better idea of what they were diving into. “I went out in a kayak and was able to conduct a survey of the lake,” says Derek, “And was able to find some average depths. The deepest I could find was 17 feet.”

The divers did more than just dive. They did a bit of cleanup. “We found an about 11-foot boat that must have been in there for at least forty years and was worse for wear, we found some tackle boxes. and some arrows,” says Derek. (They left the boat where it was.)

Their biggest accomplishment was helping the camp with an ongoing problem. Like most lakes in Pennsylvania, Deer Valley is artificial, created by damming a stream. Years later, the sluice gate of the dam is stuck.

“We know it’s not functioning now, and we’re trying to figure out what it is we need to do to get it functioning,” says Pointer. “It’s really low rated in terms of potential damage if it were ever to break, there’s nothing downriver for miles, so it’s not going to cause a lot of problems that way, but you always need to be able to drain it just in case something were to happen.”

Divers saw problems as soon as they went underwater.

“We found a concrete block, with metal fixtures on top, and a gate that was heavily corroded, over nearly 90 years of being underwater, supports and a control arm that was broken and could basically crumple in your hands, just from years of being submerged underwater,” said Derek. “We were able to take video of that, and get a report back to the director, so he can make a more informed decision.”

Pointer said the divers’ work will be a big help moving ahead.

“Now that we have the information the other thing we need to check is to make sure that the pipe that goes through the dam is still functioning, and hasn’t collapsed someplace,” he said. “That will dictate what we have to do, whether we have to drill a whole new hole, or if we can still use that same piping, or just put a new gate on the end of it. I’m glad that we could help them in what they were doing because they definitely helped us out.”

John Lund, a diving instructor and the third member of the dive team called it a privilege. “It’s a privilege for a lot of reasons. It’s a privilege to be able to do it, it’s a privilege to be able to do it on Earth Day, and it’s a privilege to be able to bring the trash out of the lake, and it’s a privilege to be hopefully an inspiration for other people to do the same kind of thing in future.”