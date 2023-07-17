MUDDY CREEK FORKS, Pa. (WHTM) Large-scale Civil War reenactments can be a lot of fun, but sometimes smaller events can give you a closer look at life in that era. On Sunday, July 23, The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks will be hosting a Civil War Encampment. From 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. reenactors from the 87th Pennsylvania Volunteers (based on a regiment formed in York County in 1861) will display routines from the time such as firing-by-the-nine-count and positioning of the rifle during drills. They will also answer questions, giving visitors a better understanding of the challenges and sacrifices soldiers faced during the war.

A lot of learning will be hands-on. Richard Anderson, Superintendent of the Ma & Pa Railroad Historical Society, is also Richard Anderson, Corporal, 87th Pennsylvania Volunteers, Company C. As he explains, “The demonstrations on artillery munitions, medicine in the Civil War, and foods will allow visitors to handle many of the objects. Those who wish to dress in the wool jackets and

learn maneuvers can be trained to respond to the Manual of Arms that the soldiers

practiced daily.”

Courtesy Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad Preservation Society

He adds “We hope that the visitors will better understand the hardships that soldiers had while being enlisted men (or women) in the Union Army during the Civil War. The munitions being fired at them on the battlefield were deadly, even by today’s standards and the medical advances that we take for granted were just being developed. The diet of a soldier who got too little sleep and used a lot of energy marching was very poor compared to what we eat today!”

In addition to the encampment, the Heritage Village will also be open, including The A. M. Grove General Store, Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills, and grain elevator. For those who want to ride the rails, motor car train rides through the scenic Muddy Creek Valley will run at quarter after each hour.

Formed by the merger of two smaller railroads in 1899, The Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad, affectionately known as the Ma & Pa, ran from Baltimore to York by way of Delta in southern York County, covering more than 70 miles. It was a passenger and freight mainstay of the area for decades. But as happened to many rail lines big and small, the coming of cars and trucks drained off their revenue, and the Ma & Pa sold off the Maryland trackage in the 1950s. The fortunes of the village of Muddy Creek Forks rose and fell with the railroad. In the 1980s The Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Preservation Society bought up what was left of the railroad, then acquired much of Muddy Creek Forks Village in the 1990s.

This weekend encampment is just one of a number of event planned this summer, including World War I and World War II encampments, Railroad Heritage Day on September 30, and Fall Foliage and Christmas excursions. For more information about this and upcoming events, you can visit their website at www.MaAndPaRailroad.com