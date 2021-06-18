Man spends 15 hours in Waffle House after losing fantasy football league

BRANDON, Ms. (WHTM) — Fantasy football leagues have been the center of heated rivalries for decades, and recently, punishments for the losers have become more and more gruesome for those who finish last.

Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin on Twitter) happened to be one of those last-place finishers in his fantasy league this past season, and as a result, his punishment (set by all in the league) was that he had to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Luckily, for the rest of us, Sanderlin was nice enough to document the entire experience in a series of tweets.

There was a small caveat to the punishment, stating that every waffle that Sanderlin ate shaved one hour off of his time.

Sanderlin began his journey at 4:07 PM local time on Thursday, June 17, loaded with “some books, some magazines, and some podcasts. And two waffles to start.”

I got some books, some magazines and some podcasts. And two waffles to start. — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Two waffles turned into four, four into five, and it was during waffle number five when he began to feel the effects of the plethora of calories he was consuming. Waffle House lists each waffle as containing 410 calories, so Sanderlin was approaching 2,000 calories of waffles in just three short hours. Three hours inside of the restaurant, and he was granted five hours of time off of his punishment.

As day turned to night, Sanderlin began his sixth waffle. As he was slowly forcing it down, the employees he began his punishment with were clocking out, and a new shift began. Shortly after he finished the sixth waffle, he quickly made a trip to the bushes to dispose of the mountain of waffles he ingested in the hours prior.

Sanderlin’s friends allowed him to use his car in the parking lot for the late-night portion of the punishment, but he didn’t want to take advantage of that rule. He spent less than an hour in the parking lot charging his phone and got right back into the restaurant.

As boredom finally set in, Sanderlin gathered every ounce of appetite he still could muster and finished off waffle number seven. After a few more hours of boredom and a “meh” crossword puzzle (his words), he came up with his final plan. He would order two more waffles at 6 AM (two hours from when this specific tweet was posted) and allow him to leave at 7 AM.

After all was said and done, Sanderlin consumed 9 waffles in a 15 hour stay at the Mississippi Waffle House. Around 3,700 calories later, his punishment was fulfilled and he was free. He gave a nice shout out to the employees who welcomed him, and left them a nice tip for their time.

The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again. That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this. pic.twitter.com/PDGsuHYINf — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

This was by far one of the most interesting fantasy football punishments that we’ve ever seen, and we can’t wait to see what the great people of America can think of for next year’s losers.