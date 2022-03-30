(WHTM) — It was the most amazing surgery of the 1840s, the procedure you read about in all the history books. It’s the one depicted in paintings. It brought the concept of general anesthesia to doctors and the world at large and revolutionized medicine.

But it wasn’t the first.

The first use of ether in dental surgery, 1846. Morton used ether for a dental surgery before the tumor operation at Massachusetts General Hospital. (Wikimeda)

William Morton, who got credit for the first use of an anesthetic in surgery. (Wikipedia)

Crawford Long performed the first surgery with ether in 1842, but didn’t get the credit.

Ether Day or The First Operation with Ether by Robert C. Hinckley (Wikipedia)

Morton Inhaler. Exhibit in the National Museum of American History, Washington, DC, USA. (Wikimedia)

William T. G. Morton, a New England dentist, had been experimenting with the concept of general anesthesia (rendering the patient totally unconscious) for dental procedures. His first efforts, using nitrous oxide, proved unsuccessful. Diethyl ether worked much better-and not just for tooth extraction.

On October 16, 1846, in a room at Massachusetts General Hospital which would become known as the Ether Dome, Morton administered diethyl ether to patient Edward Gilbert Abbott while John Collins Warren removed a neck tumor. When Abbott awoke, he was asked if he felt anything. “Feels as if my neck’s been scratched,” Abbott replied. Warren announced to the gathered physicians, “Gentlemen, this is no humbug.” General anesthesia quickly became the accepted practice for major (and minor) surgeries.

But six years earlier, on March 30, 1842, Dr. Crawford W. Long of Jefferson, Georgia, used ether as an anesthetic during an operation-also to remove a patient’s neck tumor. Long went on to perform other surgeries using ether as an anesthetic.

So why did Morton get the credit? There are really two main reasons. First and foremost, Long didn’t publish. He wouldn’t write up his experiences until 1849, thereby losing the credit he deserved.

The second reason was that Morton’s demonstration wasn’t just about knocking out a patient for surgery. He created a device to control the rate at which the anesthetic was administered. His device, called an inhaler, was a glass flask into which he inserted an ether-soaked sponge. There was a tube to allow air in to mix with the ether vapors and another tube through which the patient inhaled the anesthetic. A valve allowed Morton to control the rate of flow, while he monitored the patient.

Much about the field of anesthesiology has changed since that day. For one thing, anesthesiology has become a specialized field of medicine. Newer, safer, and more efficient anesthetics have replaced ether. Elaborate anesthesia machines have supplanted Morton’s simple inhaler. But the idea of regulating the flow of anesthetics and monitoring the patient’s vital signs, pioneered by Morton, are still with us to this day.