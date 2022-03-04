I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

(WHTM) — With those 35 words, the power of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government has been transferred from President to President since 1789. Until the 20th Century, the date for the Inauguration of a President was March 4th, or March 5th if the 4th fell on a Sunday.

A new day for the Inauguration was established in 1933, by Section One of the 20th Amendment:

The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3d day of January, of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin.

Given that this date was established by amendment, it’s only reasonable to assume the March 4th date is somewhere in the original Constitution, right?

Nope.

The date of March 4th was established by the last Congress convened under the Articles of Confederation. As part of transitioning to the new Constitution, they approved a resolution which included:

“… the first Wednesday in March next be the time and the present seat of Congress the place for commencing proceedings under the said constitution.”

The resolution, as you can see, doesn’t specify a date. But that first Wednesday in March 1789 happened to be March 4th. Things didn’t quite go as planned-the first part of the year was very cold and snowy, and people just couldn’t get to New York in time. The first Inauguration ended up taking place on April 30.

On March 1, 1792, Congress passed legislation that set March 4 as the official date. Then in 1804, the date of March 4th became part of the Constitution, in a sort of roundabout way, with the ratification of the 12th Amendment:

“And if the House of Representatives shall not choose a President whenever the right of choice shall devolve upon them, before the fourth day of March next following, the Vice President shall act as President, as in case of the death or other constitutional disability of the President.”

Inaugurations took place on March 4th through the 19th Century, and well into the 20th Century. But technology was starting to make the four-month delay from the November elections unnecessary. Telegraphs and telephones made a transfer of information-like vote tallies-almost instantaneous, and with the coming of trains, planes, and automobiles, journeys to Washington that once took weeks, or sometimes months, were truly a thing of the past.

There was also the “lame duck” issue. It was hard for Presidents and Congress to accomplish anything during the four months of waiting for their replacements. It’s with good reason the 20th is nicknamed the “lame-duck amendment.” With the world moving at a faster and faster pace, it became obvious that a four-month period of government paralysis could no longer be tolerated.

The first President to be inaugurated on this new date? Franklin Delano Roosevelt, on January 20, 1937. The last President to be inaugurated on the old date? Also Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The 20th Amendment was ratified on January 23, 1933- too late the hold the inauguration on the new date. So FDR took the oath of office for the first time on March 4, 1933.