Mechanicsburg teen signs Nashville record deal and releases new single

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Seventeen-year-old Christian Yeager is bursting onto the music scene after signing a record deal with Lamon Records in Nashville.

The Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School junior is also excited to be releasing his newest single to the public, titled “Born For A Friday Night.”

“I’ve been using this year of online school to really focus on my music,” Christian Yeager said.

The local teen says he’s been involved in music since he was young. He began performing in musicals at age 5 and learned to play instruments, from the guitar to handbells. He also enjoyed listening to music at home from a variety of musicians.

And thanks to a connection from his father, Tim, who’s also been in the music business, Yeager took his talents to the next level.

“I enjoyed performing a little bit at the beach and got connected to Lee Bach,” Yeager said. Bach guided Yeager to his first recording at County Q Studio in Nashville. “I know that music was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

While Yeager’s newest tune is not written by him, he thanks Andy Timmons for the song and getting his career going. He hopes to release more of his own music soon.

While he still has one more year of high school, he knows he’ll be able to balance being a student and a recording musician.

“I’ll be taking dual enrollment courses, so it shouldn’t be too bad,” Yeager said. “I’ll be using this summer to work on it even more.”

Yeager is a member of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians and ASCAP. He’ll be performing both on the radio and at Sophia’s at Walden in Mechanicsburg on June 9. “Born For A Friday Night” is available now on iTunes and all streaming platforms.