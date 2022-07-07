ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Route 34 just north of Gettysburg is a state historical marker that commemorates one of the most successful government programs in history-rural electrification.

Electricity, the miracle of the late 19th century, became commonplace in the early 20th. It brought light to buildings and streets and replaced exhausting manual labor with the flip of a switch if you happened to live in or around a city.

In rural areas, it was a different story. In the 1930s almost 90% of farms still lacked electricity. Pennsylvania was a bit ahead of the game they had a mere 75% living in the dark. The main reason? Private power companies couldn’t make a profit stretching electric lines for miles and miles to get power to just a few customers. (At the beginning of the 1930s, The estimate was it would cost about $2,000 per mile, equal to about $35,005 in 2022.)

Then came the Great Depression, which led to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s new deal. Which was a major priority-rural electrification. Projects like the Tennessee Valley Authority increased the amount of electricity available, but how to get that power to the farms?

The answer? The rural electric cooperative. In 1936 Congress passed the Rural Electrification Act. The law let farmers apply for low-cost loans through non-profit cooperatives, like for instance the Adams Electric Cooperative. Being non-profit, the cooperatives and their members could bring electricity to rural areas for the fraction of the cost of for-profit companies.

The ability of the Rural Electrification Authority to make government-level bulk purchases, plus dedicated teams of electricians, plus advances in technology pioneered by the Authority, brought the per-mile price of electric lines down to $825, or $17,348.50 today, by the end of the 1930s. By the 1950s, 90 percent of American farms were electrified, and the cooperatives are serving their members to this day. The REA itself still exists, though it’s been renamed the Rural Utilities Service or RUS.

The co-operative model of the REA? RUS has been applied to other rural infrastructure issues, such as telephone service and most recently rural broadband, or “rural notification”.

This marker is one of eleven markers installed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission between 1986 and 1992 to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the fourteen rural electric cooperatives.