YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Long Level Road in York County, just opposite the Zimmerman Center, is an unusual historical marker. Erected as part of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, it’s a full-sized reproduction of an eighteen-foot-long map of the lower Susquehanna River, created in 1801 by Benjamin Latrobe, known as the Father of American Architecture.

Born near Leeds, England in 1764, Benjamin Henry Latrobe emigrated to America in 1796. The first formally trained professional Architect in America, he designed many buildings and public works, and served twice as Architect of the Capitol, first in 1803, then again in 1815 to rebuild and expand the building after the British burned it in 1814 during the War of 1812.

But much of that was in the future in 1801, when Pennsylvania governor Thomas McKean picked Latrobe to survey the Pennsylvania part of the Lower Susquehanna River, as part of a joint venture with Maryland. (Latrobe was working as an assistant to his uncle, Frederick Antes, but when he died in September of 1801, Latrobe was put in charge of the Pennsylvania side of the survey.)

Working with two assistant surveyors, chain bearers, axemen, and canoemen, Latrobe surveyed the river in October and November of 1801, then completed the map over the winter.

One of the reasons for the survey was to determine a route to blast out a channel for boats to navigate the river safely. You can see the path marked out on the map.

Many of the map’s details can still be matched up with the landscape, such as Turkey Hill. But three dams built south of Turkey Hill in the 20th century have turned much of the lower Susquehanna into a series of lakes, submerging many of the features Latrobe meticulously recorded on his map. Even without the dams, and despite Latrobe’s efforts to create a channel, the Lower Susquehanna was never made navigable for commercial purposes. Partly this was because travel by canals, and later railroads, made such efforts unnecessary.

As for the original map, it had the ill fortune to be at the U.S. Capitol in 1814, being studied by Congress to help decide where to spend money on future internal improvements. It was destroyed in the fire set by the British. Fortunately, Latrobe made a copy, which is now at the Maryland Center for History and Culture in Baltimore. And that copy was copied to create this midstate marker.