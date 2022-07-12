Lancaster County (WHTM) – Along Route 441 in Manor Township is a marker for the Washington Boro Archeological sites. It commemorates human occupation in the area going back long before Manor Township and Washington Boro even existed.

The European settlers who began moving into the area in the 1600s were definitely the latecomers. Archeological sites dot the eastern shore of the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County. They tell a tale of human occupation of the area dating back almost 18,000 years. These digs have uncovered everything from small temporary encampments to large villages.

You can see some of these early artifacts about eight tenths of a mile south of the sign at the Blue Rock Heritage Center. The converted mill houses exhibits covering the area’s history and prehistory, including Footprints Through History, about the native Americans. It covers the five main periods of their occupancy-the Paleoindian, Archaic, Transitional, Woodland, and the Contact period, when the Native Americans in the area first met up with the Europeans. Along the way various tribes displaced one another in the area, with the last major tribe in the area being the Susquehannocks. (Captain John Smith reported meeting with some Susquehannocks in his book on the Chesapeake Bay. He was astonished to learn they were already acquainted with Europeans.)

The display cases at the center show artifacts from all periods, show how styles of pottery, tools and weapons changed over the millennnia. (Today’s fun fact: during the Contact period there was a brisk trade in copper and brass cookpots. The native Americans didn’t use them to cook-they cut them up to make jewelry, and bells to sew on clothing.)

If you have a boat, you can paddle out into the river south of Safe Harbor Dam, and visit petroglyph rocks, where native Americans carved images in stone. Take a cloth or sponge-the carvings aren’t visible most of the day unless you lightly dampen them. And oh, yes, take off your shoes while walking on the rocks.

And there are still archeological sites in the area, waiting to be excavated-including one across the road from Blue Rock Heritage Center. So the marker for the Washington Boro Archeological sites not only looks to the past, but to the future.