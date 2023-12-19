Dillsburg (WHTM) If you go to the house at 22 Chestnut Street in Dillsburg, you’ll find a sign at the entrance to the driveway – the word “trains” with an arrow pointing the way.

Just walk down the driveway – hang a right at the railroad crossing sign – and you’re there. This is the annual Holiday Train Open House, put on by Jeff Shultz.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“This is my ninth year,” he says, “And I’ve had, just about a good average, 200 people through that door.”

The trains are the classic O-gauge scale, with three rails on the tracks. The Lionel train company called them “Big Trains for Little Hands.” That included Jeff…back when.

“My father started us in the trains, my brother and I, in 1957. My dad was a railroader, 42 years on the railroad. And boy, if he was still alive, he would be doing this, not me.”

But Jeff’s not doing this just for fun. He says his wife had a wonderful idea.

“My wife joined the Dillsburg Arts Council and she came up with this brainstorm, ‘Hey, why don’t you set this up in the garage and get some donations for the Arts Council?” So I’ve been able to raise quite a bit of money for the Arts Council and I appreciate everybody. I’ve seen little kids grow from nose high to the platform to this high,” Jeff says, holding his hand even to his eyes. “Return visitors every year, that’s cool!”

How much does he raise on average” “Just about $1,000 a year,” he replies, “So I’m very grateful to everybody that comes in and and donates.”

He doesn’t have to go it alone when it’s time to set up the display. “I have some help, of course, model train friends, and I get some assistance just about every year to set it up, get the plywood up. I had a friend here to set up the elevated platform in the incline, and he and I spent about 3 hours just getting this in line.”

Some of the display dates back to the 1950s, like the community made out Plasticville buildings, which are still being manufactured, though not at 1950s prices. “My father purchased them way back when,” says Shultz. “I have the original boxes, prices on there 29 cents, 39 cents.

Other buildings are more recent and more detailed, including lighting. Not that every building in his collection is out there; some of them stayed in their boxes so Jeff could add a fifth track this year. Jeff’s goal is to make the display different every year.

“I just try to create something new and different for everybody because I get people who’ve been coming for nine years and they say, Oh, wow, it’s different. “

“Each year when I’m out here I think, how can I make it different next year? Well, I’ve already formulated a plan for next year, and I’m quite excited about that.”