Northern goshawk (accipiter gentilis) searching for food in the forest of Noord Brabant in the Netherlands

PENNSLYVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of birds that are small and large. But one that is fairly common in all areas of the state is the bird of prey: the hawk.

Hawks are birds of prey that include rounded wings and a long tail, as well as talons.

Here are a few species of hawks that you may see high in the skies over Pennsylvania.

Red-Tailed Hawk

If you have ever seen a large bird hanging out on a light pole as you drive down a road or interstate, more than likely it was the red-tailed hawk.

These hawks are some of the most common hawks found in Pennsylvania, and the United States for a while. They are sometimes called roadside hawks, because of their commonly seen flying around tree tops near roadways.

These hawks feed on mammals but, according to Allaboutbirds.org, they rarely go after dogs and cats. You may see these hawks hunting as a pair, guarding different sides of the road to catch their next meal.

Sharped-shinned Hawk

Another hawk that can be found in Pennsylvania year-round is the Sharp Shinned hawk.

Considered to be the smallest hawk in North America, they are known to be acrobatic fliers with long legs, short wings, and very long tails. Allaboutbirds.org says that use all of these features to hunt in thick woods for mice and songbirds.

These hawks may appear in backyards, due to bird feeders attracting them. If they start to appear more frequently in your yard, take down your birdfeeder or move it away from where you are seeing them.

Cooper’s Hawk

Another one of the smallest hawks and a year-round hawk in Pennsylvania, are commonly found in the woodlands and can be very fast.

Allaboutbirds.com says that these birds used to not be in the cities and urban areas, but have now been seen many times in those areas. Some studies show the number of hawks is actually higher in towns than in forests.

Like the Sharp-shinned Hawk, these birds like to feed on backyard bird feeders. Again, if these birds are seen hovering or around your home, take the birdfeeder down.

Northern Harrier

These hawks are different than the hawks that were previously mentioned and feature a slim, long tail that glides low over a marsh or grassland and features an owl-like face. These hawks tend to feed on small mammals and small birds, but can also take down bigger animals such as rabbits and ducks.

Allaboutbirds.org states that these birds feature a low and slow flight style and tend to breed in Pennsylvania.

Northern Goshawk

These hawks tend to be faster, bigger, and wilder compared to the Sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawks.

Found year-round in Pennsylvania, these birds have amazing aerial agility, due to their long tail. They are hard to find since they live very deep in forests but are also known to be very vocal and have been known to attack people if one gets too close to their nest.

Allaboutbirds.org says that to see one of these birds in the wild, you need to be quiet and patient as you may miss them due to their quick flying ability.