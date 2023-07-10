(WHTM) — July 10th is considered National Kitten Day, according to nationaltoday.com. According to the American Humane Society, 95.6 million cats are owned throughout the United States.

Here are the five most common cats that residents of Pennsylvania are likely to own, according to wisektten.com

Domestic Shorthair

The most popular breed in Pennsylvania according to wisekitten.com, this breed is one of the oldest breeds in existence, dating back to Egyptian times. They have been highly domesticated in recent times.

If you want to adopt one of these cats, they are rounded and thin-furred and can be very affectionate.

American Shorthair

This breed is considered to be very loving and affectionate and is considered to be one of the most popular in the Keystone State. These cats have been said to be popular among European migrants to North America and were used to kill pests and rodents.

The American Shorthair is unlike other cats to its very social personality. These cats love humans and will always be down to snuggle.

Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is known for their long and thick coat and also have tufts of fur on their ears and paws. These cats are great for first-time cat owners and they enjoy playing games, being social and is considered a great family cat.

These cats can usually be found at home with their owners, as they can be timid around brand-new people.

Siamese

Purina says that these cats are considered elegant and graceful. They are great cats for those who can keep them entertained and can easily adapt to family life and also can be highly active.

The breed is a very talkative cat and requires grooming at least once a week.

Russian Blue

This cat can be a recluse but is well known for their dense, thick, and plush coat.

Purenia is a great cat for first-time owners and can be very quiet. The Russian Blue can be left alone all day and is not ideal for family homes. Purina also says that it is generally a healthy breed.