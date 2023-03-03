PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Around 68% of U.S. households own a pet, according to thezebra.com. However, there are many breeds and species that tend to be more popular in Pennsylvania.

Dogs

According to puppyspot.com, Pennsylvania is home nearly 5 million dog-owners. Roughly 39% of Pennsylvania residents own a pup.

These are the top five most popular dog breeds in Pennsylvania, according to puppyspot.com:

Goldendoodle – Goldendoodles are mixed breed dogs, resulting from Poodle and Golden Retriever parents. These fluffy dogs are a designer breed, made to share the best qualities of the breeds. Golden Retriever – Golden Retrievers are intelligent and outgoing. They originally were bred to help retrieve fowl for hunters and love their daily exercise. This breed also is a great family dog. Poodle – Poodles are considered to be one of the most intelligent dog breeds. These curly dogs come in a variety of sizes and are full of energy. Labrador Retriever – Bred to be a loving companion and a working dog, Labrador Retrievers love being active. They thrive when given plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Dachshund – Hot dogs, Wiener Dogs, Sausage Dogs… whatever you refer to them as these pups were bred to hunt tunneling animals. Most of Pennsylvania’s urban dwellers love these dogs because they’re small and entertaining.

Cats

When it comes to cats, it can be little bit more difficult to pinpoint what breed is the most owned in the state. It could be estimated that Domestic Shorthair Cats are the most common, as there are many colors, sizes, and statures of the breed.

However, the most popular cat breed (in terms of interest) in Pennsylvania may be surprising to many.

According to shaneco.com, the most popular cat breed in Pennsylvania is the Sphynx. Sphynx cats don’t have any fur, but they have wrinkled skin that is described to feel like a peach. These kitties are known to be extroverted and show a lot of affection and attachment to their owners.

Pennsylvania is also one of the most “cat obsessed” states, according to shaneco.com.

Small Pets

Hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, and goldfish are just a few of the small pets that can be found in most Pennsylvania homes. But what small pet is the most popular?

Ferrets! According to insider.com, you are more likely to encounter a ferret owner in Pennsylvania than someone who owns a bulldog or Persian.

These small and fuzzy mammals are curious and friendly, making them suitable pets for anyone looking for a smaller playful pet.