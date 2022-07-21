PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two local State Historical Markers have disappeared from their posts in Harrisburg, one at the Camp Curtin State Park on Sixth Street, and the other from in front of the Executive House building at Second and Chestnut.

So what happened? Well, it’s really not that much of a mystery. You certainly don’t need to call in Sherlock Holmes to solve this one, just read the big yellow tags attached to the posts. The markers have been removed for maintenance.

The state historical markers are made out of cast aluminum by Sewah Studios in Marietta, Ohio. (They also make markers for other states, cities, companies-anyone who might need a marker.) The markers sit out in the weather 365 days a year. Hot sun beating down, precipitation, wind, and air pollution can all take their toll on the marker’s surface. Paint can wear off, and sometimes corrosion can occur.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

That’s why the Historical and Museum Commission contracts a firm to do repairs and refurbishment. Markers are checked on a regional basis-and as it happens, right now we are the region. They get inspected, and if needed they are removed from their posts and taken away for cleaning, repainting, and minor repairs. (Today’s fun fact-the color on the markers is actually listed on the Sewah Studio website as “Pennsylvania Blue.”) If a marker is deemed too damaged to repair, Sewah Studios may be called upon to make a replacement.

And then, after it’s been repainted, repaired, or replaced, the marker will be returned to its post. How long this will take depends on the condition of the marker when it’s taken down.

To visit the Sewah Studio site, click here.