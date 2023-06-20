(WHTM) — June 20 is National American Eagle or Bald Eagle Appreciation Day. In Pennsylvania, the bald eagle is a protected species under the Game and Wildlife Code.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the bald eagle is only found throughout North America and is usually found around water where they can catch fish. While they are nesting, fish are a major part of their diet.

An eagle’s wingspan can range from five to eight feet.

Bald eagles will hunt in flight or by wading in water. They will also perch on a tree and wait for their prey to appear. They are birds that can take what they can get and are considered opportunistic foragers. Mammals, birds, and carcasses are very important to their diet when it comes to the wintertime due to water levels and ice covering water sources, according to the game commission.

A bald eagle can live up to around 30 years old. The game commission says at least two bald eagles in Pennsylvania are at least 25 years old. The species is also known for its courtship and acrobatic flight displays.

The bald eagle builds some of the largest nests of all birds, usually near water and including islands, woods, hillsides, and swamps.

The recovery of the bald eagle has been called one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories of all time in Pennsylvania and The United States. In 1980, Pennsylvania was only home to three pairs, and by 2008, the state’s nesting eagles grew to more than 150 pairs and went to more than 270 in 2013.

Presently, the Game Commission says that as of 2009, bald eagles have called 46 of the 67 Pennsylvania counties home. Counties with the most nests were Crawford, Pike, Lancaster, and York. Other places in the state include areas south of Harrisburg and the Pymatuning Reservoir in Crawford County.

The increase in Pennsylvania’s nesting bald eagle population is part of a regional increase and similar increases are taking place in the Chesapeake Bay and New York populations, according to the commission.