(WHTM) — March 23 is National Puppy Day, a chance to celebrate, enjoy, cuddle, kibble, play with, baby-talk to, and just generally indulge in our love for small, fuzzy, and (at least at the beginning) lovingly helpless canine fur babies.

Animal rescue activist Colleen Paige started National Puppy Day in 2006, to bring attention to the issue of puppy mills and the number of puppies that need help every year. It’s a good time to think about adopting a puppy or a full-grown dog. Most puppies are born in the spring or summer, so this is about the time shelters start to fill up with dogs young and old.

For the first two weeks of life, puppies are pretty much helpless. They rely completely on their moms, only having the senses of taste and touch. they sleep about 20 hours a day on average. Then from two to four weeks, their eyes start to open, their hearing develops, puppy teeth start to come in, and they begin to develop personalities. At age one they technically become adults, though they still have a lot of growth and development to go, and as a side effect of domestication, they will retain certain juvenile characteristics such as short snouts and wide-set eyes.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

So what do you do to celebrate National Puppy Day? Well, you don’t have to worry about following traditions, because there are none. It’s all about showing love, giving attention to your pet, and having fun. Special treats, new chew toys (with a puppy, all toys chew toys), and most importantly, your time will all make it a happy time for your puppy. (You might also want to consider a donation to the shelter your pound puppy came from.)

You could even dive into a video archive, string together every cute puppy shot you can find, and post it on the internet.