LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 news recently confirmed that a new Planet Fitness is currently under construction and will soon open its doors in Lancaster County.

According to a spokesperson with National Fitness Partners, a new Planet Fitness will soon be opening its doors on 1515 Lititz Pike at the Lancaster Shopping Center. The future space of the new fitness center was previously occupied by A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts.

Construction on the new fitness facility has already begun.

Once construction is complete, the new 17,213 square foot Planet Fitness will feature 72 pieces of cardio machines, 360 workout machines, TRX S3, tanning beds, hydro loungers, massage chairs, a wellness pod, and more!

The new Planet Fitness is tentatively scheduled to officially open in Q4 of 2023.

According to a spokesperson with National Fitness Partners, they are the franchise owners of this new location and they currently own and operate 121 other locations across eight states.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.