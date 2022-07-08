L2 LAGRANGE POINT (WHTM) — After months of testing, the people in charge of the Webb Telescope are ready to show us its first full-color images.

The reveal takes place Tuesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m., in a live broadcast. In advance of the event NASA has released a list of the five stellar objects that have been photographed:

Carina Nebula: Located approximately 7,600 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina, the Carina Nebula is one of the largest nebulae in the sky. It’s a stellar nursery where stars are born, many of them more massive than the sun.

Southern Ring Nebula: Also known as the “Eight-Burst” nebula, is a planetary nebula – an expanding cloud of gas, surrounding a dying star. It is nearly half a light-year in diameter and is located approximately 2,000 light-years away from Earth.

Stephan’s Quintet is located about 290 million light-years away, in the constellation Pegasus. The first compact galaxy group ever discovered back in 1877, Four of the five galaxies interact with each other, with repeated close encounters.

SMACS 0723 is a massive galaxy cluster, located about 4.2 billion light-years away. The incredible mass of the cluster causes it to act as a “gravitational lens” that magnifies galaxies further away.

Finally, we have WASP-96 b, a “gas giant” planet with a mass about half that of Jupiter, located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth. We won’t get a picture of the planet, but Webb measured its spectrum, which will tell us the composition of its atmosphere.

With this event, the science operations of the Webb will officially begin.

To watch the webcast on Tuesday, click here.