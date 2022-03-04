(WHTM) — At first, we thought it was a Space X Falcon 9 upper stage. Then additional calculations indicated it was part of a Chinese Chinese Long March 3C rocket, that launched China’s Chang’e 5-T1 mission in 2014. (The Chinese disagree.)

Whichever piece of space junk it was, it should, if predictions are correct, have ker-thumped into the moon at a speed of about 5,500 miles per hour around 7:25 this morning. If estimates of the kinetic energy of the impact are also right, the Thingy (we’ll call it that to keep our options open) will have dug up a roughly 60 foot wide divot on the 354 mile (570 kilometers)-wide Hertzsprung Crater.

And drat the luck, we weren’t able to see it.

The Hertzsprung Crater, wouldn’t you know it, is on the far side of the moon, so there was no way to see it from Earth. Even more frustrating, there are spacecraft either orbiting, or on the moon-and none of them were in a position to image it. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter was in the wrong part of its orbit to see anything. India’s Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is also orbiting the moon, but it’s unlikely it’s in a good position either. The Chinese National Space Agency (CNSA) Yutu-2 lunar rover is on the far side of the Moon but apparently is not in a good position to have a look.

So what’s next? Will this impact shove the Moon out of its orbit? Will it shatter the moon into pieces? If you’re actually worried about this, you’re watching the wrong YouTube videos.

The Moon masses 73,430,000,000,000,000,000 metric tonnes, or 80,730,000,000,000,000,000 US tons. Being in orbit, it doesn’t weigh anything. But whether you look at it as mass or weight, a measly little three-to-five-ton rocket stage isn’t going to do much damage. (Keep in mind also the Thingy isn’t a solid rock-it’s an assemblage of parts. A lot of the impact energy will be expended crumpling the Thingy, not gouging out the crater.)

If calculations are correct (I seem to be using that term a lot) the impact will send debris and dust hundreds of miles across the lunar surface. (1/6th Earth’s gravity and all that, stuff travels farther.)

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter can look for changes in the moon’s exosphere — a very thin layer of gases — due to the crash. Then, it can go looking for the actual crater.

Finding the crater isn’t going to be easy. The Moon’s diameter is 2,159.1 miles/3,475 km, and as already mentioned the Hertzsprung Crater measures 354 miles/570 km across. Even assuming the impact crater is actually in Hertzsprung, a tiny dimple of a 60-70 foot wide hole isn’t going to stand out. It’s more likely the crater will be detected by the plumes of dust it sent out in every direction. When it is found, the freshly dug crater it will tell us a lot about how impacts affect the Moon and, by extension, other planetary bodies-such as Earth.

But Bill Gray, the astronomer who first sounded the alarm about the event, has pointed out there is a bigger issue that needs to be addressed. Gray runs Project Pluto, a company supplying software for professional and amateur astronomers. He also tracks space junk. In his blog post about the event, he notes that while objects in near-Earth orbit are tracked constantly, deep-space junk like the Thingy don’t get much attention-which could be dangerous.

“Many more spacecraft are now going into high orbits, and some of them will be taking crews to the moon. Such junk will no longer be merely an annoyance to a small group of astronomers.”

His suggestions?

“First, anybody launching objects into high orbits ought to make the last known state vector (where the object was and where it was going) publicly available, to some agreed-upon, centralized location that has some funding to do the job.

“Second, that centralized location ought to be the clearinghouse for observational data on high-orbiting junk, and should keep track of where such objects are going and make that data publicly available. This would be somewhat similar to the way in which the Minor Planet Center gathers observations of asteroids and figures out where they’re all going.

“I’d also advocate for attacking the problem on an international basis. This isn’t just a US (or Chinese) problem.

“Third, some thought should go into Keeping Outer Space Clean. (This already happens for low-orbiting objects, but everyone has been quite blasé about high-altitude junk.)”