Groton, Connecticut (WHTM) — On July 21, 1955, America’s second nuclear submarine, U.S.S. Seawolf (SSN-575), slid down the ways at the Electric Boat Company. She would be a one-of-a-kind boat – at least until her sea trials were over.

Admiral Hyman Rickover, director of the U.S. Naval Reactors office, and known as the father of America’s nuclear navy, instituted studies and tests on two different types of reactors in the late 1940s. The reactor that went into America’s first atomic submarine, U.S.S. Nautilus, used pressurized water to transfer heat from the reactor – the primary system – to the secondary system, where water was boiled into steam to run turbines. (The primary water is kept separate from the secondary water.) This process would later be scaled up for use in commercial nuclear reactors.

Seawolf was fitted out with a different system. It used superheated liquid sodium to heat the water. The system had a lot going for it-the reactor was more powerful than the water based version used in Nautilus, and took up 40 percent less space in the engineering section.

USS SEAWOLF (SS-575) launching at the electric boat co., Groton, CT., 21 July 1955 (National Archives)

USS Seawolf In the Thames River, New London, Connecticut, 28 December 1967 (Naval History and Heritage Command)

Insignia: USS SEAWOLF (SSN-575) (Naval History and Heritage Command)

Nuclear powered attack submarine Seawolf (SSN-21) underway on the surface during sea trials, 3-5 July 1996 (Naval History and Heritge Command)

But during her first sea trials in 1957, it became obvious the liquid sodium reactor was a lot trickier to work with than a water reactor. The sub was only able to finish her trials on reduced power, after her crew performed makeshift repairs. Admiral Rickover declared the liquid sodium reactors “expensive to build, complex to operate, susceptible to prolonged shutdown as a result of even minor malfunctions, and difficult and time-consuming to repair.” The decision was made to switch reactors in Seawolf.

From December 12, 1958 to September 30, 1960, the liquid sodium reactor was replaced with a pressurized water reactor similar to the one already in the Nautilus. Since then water reactors have been standard equipment on the Navy’s nuclear vessels.

Seawolf continued to serve in the Navy for three decades. She was decommissioned on March 30, 1987, thirty years to the day after her commissioning in 1957.

A new Seawolf (SSN-21), a fast attack submarine, was launched on June 24, 1995, and commissioned on July 19, 1997.