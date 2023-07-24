(WHTM) — After the first successful manned landing on the Moon on July 20, 1969, the first walk on the Moon, and the first manned departure from the Moon, Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin docked their Lunar Module Eagle with the Command Module Columbia, crewed by Michael Collins. They transferred 47 1/2 pounds of lunar material to Columbia, then the three astronauts undocked from the LM, fired their engines, and started their voyage home.
Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here
Things would not go entirely as planned. But then, things had not gone as planned already.
The landing on the moon had turned into a nail-biter. The Eagle overshot its original target area (possibly because of irregularities in the Moon’s gravitational field) and Armstrong and Aldrin had to manually pilot the LM past an area of rocks to find a smooth landing area.
They landed with less than a minute’s worth of fuel left.
The return voyage started well enough, but trouble was brewing on Earth. The plan was to have Columbia splash down in the Pacific Ocean, northeast of the Marshall Islands. But a storm system was heading for that area. the resulting bad visibility and waves would make finding the spaceship difficult. Even more dangerous were the upper-level winds, which forecasters feared would shred the spacecraft’s parachutes. It was decided to move the landing zone 215 nautical miles northeast of its original location.
Changing the landing zone meant changing the flight plan, which meant changing the sequence in which the re-entry computer programs were triggered. The astronauts had to endure accelerations of over 6 Gs. But the Columbia landed less than 13 miles from the recovery ship, the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Hornet.
Then it capsized, flipped over by heavy swells.
The astronauts were left hanging in their harnesses for about 10 minutes until the flotation bags they deployed could right the spacecraft. Helicopters arrived with divers who attached flotation collars to stabilize the Columbia.
They also passed biological isolation garments to the astronauts. There were concerns about them bringing back pathogens from the lunar surface. The three men were about to begin weeks in quarantine.
A helicopter carried the astronauts to the Hornet, where they transferred to a Mobile Quarantine facility (MQF). President Richard Nixon, who was on the Hornet, welcomed them back to Earth and congratulated them on their success.
It wasn’t until after Nixon left that Columbia, (thoroughly wiped down with disinfectant) was brought aboard and attached to the quarantine facility with a flexible tunnel so the samples, film, and other items could be removed. Then the MQF was airlifted to the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins were finally released from quarantine on August 10. Their first ticker tape parade was three days later.