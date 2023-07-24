(WHTM) — After the first successful manned landing on the Moon on July 20, 1969, the first walk on the Moon, and the first manned departure from the Moon, Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin docked their Lunar Module Eagle with the Command Module Columbia, crewed by Michael Collins. They transferred 47 1/2 pounds of lunar material to Columbia, then the three astronauts undocked from the LM, fired their engines, and started their voyage home.

Things would not go entirely as planned. But then, things had not gone as planned already.

Official crew photo of the Apollo 11 Prime Crew. From left to right are astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Commander; Michael Collins, Command Module Pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., Lunar Module Pilot. (NASA)

At 9:32 a.m. EDT on July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission launched via a Saturn V rocket with Commander Neil Armstrong, command module pilot Michael Collins and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex Pad 39A. (NASA)

The Apollo 11 Lunar Module Eagle, in a landing configuration was photographed in lunar orbit from the Command and Service Module Columbia. Inside the module were Commander Neil A. Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin. The long rod-like protrusions under the landing pods are lunar surface sensing probes. Upon contact with the lunar surface, the probes sent a signal to the crew to shut down the descent engine. (NASA)

One of the first steps taken on the Moon, this is an image of Buzz Aldrin’s bootprint from the Apollo 11 mission. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon on July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 mission launched on July 16 on a Saturn V launch vehicle developed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. (NASA)

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot of Apollo 11, the first lunar landing mission, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during a walk on the lunar surface. The lunar module is on the left, and the footprints of the astronauts are clearly visible in the soil of the moon. Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, mission commander, took this picture with a 70mm Hasselblad lunar surface camera. (NASA)

Astronaut and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin moves toward a position to deploy two components of the Early Apollo Scientific Experiments Package (EASEP) on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. The Passive Seismic Experiments Package (PSEP) is in his left hand; and in his right hand is the Laser Ranging Retro-Reflector (LR3). Mission commander Neil Armstrong took this photograph with a 70mm lunar surface camera. (NASA)

The Apollo 11 crew await pickup by a helicopter from the USS Hornet, prime recovery ship for the historic lunar landing mission. The fourth man in the life raft is a United States Navy underwater demolition team swimmer. All four men are wearing biological isolation garments. NASA)

The Apollo 11 Command Module is hoisted aboard the USS Hornet, the prime recovery vessel for the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. The splashdown took place at 12:49 p.m. ET, July 24, 1969, about 812 nautical miles southwest of Hawaii, only 12 nautical miles from the USS Hornet. (NASA)



The landing on the moon had turned into a nail-biter. The Eagle overshot its original target area (possibly because of irregularities in the Moon’s gravitational field) and Armstrong and Aldrin had to manually pilot the LM past an area of rocks to find a smooth landing area.

They landed with less than a minute’s worth of fuel left.

The return voyage started well enough, but trouble was brewing on Earth. The plan was to have Columbia splash down in the Pacific Ocean, northeast of the Marshall Islands. But a storm system was heading for that area. the resulting bad visibility and waves would make finding the spaceship difficult. Even more dangerous were the upper-level winds, which forecasters feared would shred the spacecraft’s parachutes. It was decided to move the landing zone 215 nautical miles northeast of its original location.

Changing the landing zone meant changing the flight plan, which meant changing the sequence in which the re-entry computer programs were triggered. The astronauts had to endure accelerations of over 6 Gs. But the Columbia landed less than 13 miles from the recovery ship, the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Hornet.

Then it capsized, flipped over by heavy swells.

The astronauts were left hanging in their harnesses for about 10 minutes until the flotation bags they deployed could right the spacecraft. Helicopters arrived with divers who attached flotation collars to stabilize the Columbia.

They also passed biological isolation garments to the astronauts. There were concerns about them bringing back pathogens from the lunar surface. The three men were about to begin weeks in quarantine.

A helicopter carried the astronauts to the Hornet, where they transferred to a Mobile Quarantine facility (MQF). President Richard Nixon, who was on the Hornet, welcomed them back to Earth and congratulated them on their success.

It wasn’t until after Nixon left that Columbia, (thoroughly wiped down with disinfectant) was brought aboard and attached to the quarantine facility with a flexible tunnel so the samples, film, and other items could be removed. Then the MQF was airlifted to the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins were finally released from quarantine on August 10. Their first ticker tape parade was three days later.