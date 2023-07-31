Harrisburg (WHTM) In the 1970s, the area behind Pennsylvania’s Capitol building was a very ugly-looking parking lot.

Plans to build a plaza between the North and South office buildings had sort of fizzled out in the 1920s and 30s. Then there was a World War, and then…inertia.

By the 1970s, though, the State Government had grown, and grown, and grown some more. It was obvious to everyone the parking lot was wasting space that could be put to better use. In the early 1980s construction began to turn the lot into the East Wing of the Capitol. The building would connect together the Main Capitol Building and the North and South Office buildings, providing much-needed office space, not to mention an underground parking garage with several hundred more spaces than the surface lot. There would be a multi-level plaza area, with a fountain to tie the whole thing together.

Before long, though, costs started to rise, and the pointing of fingers commenced. This hearing, covered by reporter Mike Ross on July 31, 1984, was one of many.

Construction continued through it all, of course, and the new building was dedicated on December 2, 1987.

For the life of me, I can’t remember if the sauna ever got built.