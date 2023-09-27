THE ASTROID BELT (WHTM) — On September 27, 2007, a Delta II rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, carrying a spacecraft that had an unprecedented mission, and an unusual way of getting where it had to go.
The spacecraft’s name was Dawn, and it was destined to be the first spacecraft to orbit two destinations. (Other spacecraft had visited two or more locations, but they had all been fly-bys.) The destinations in this case were the asteroid Vesta and the dwarf planet Ceres. (The difference between asteroids and dwarf planets is that dwarf planets have enough mass to compress into a roughly spherical shape. Vesta almost, but not quite, makes the cut.)
To accomplish this mission, Dawn had to be able to accelerate to get to reach the bodies, and then decelerate to go into orbit around them. Conventional chemical rocket engines, which require huge tanks of fuel, and huge tanks of oxidizer to burn the fuel, just weren’t practical.
Instead, the spacecraft used electricity. Dawn carried three ion engines, which produce thrust by accelerating ions (particles with either a negative or positive charge) through electrostatic fields. The exhaust velocity of the ions is minuscule – according to NASA, it’s “about the amount of force involved in holding a single piece of notebook paper in your hand.” But over hours, then days, then months, that meager push can add up to a lot of thrust.
According to NASA (again), the total change in velocity from the force generated by the ion engines over the course of the mission was almost the same as the first, second, and third stages plus the nine solid-fuel boosters of the Delta II rocket that carried Dawn into space.
The first step on Dawn’s journey was to Mars to do a gravity assist flyby on February 17, 2009. During this stage, it traveled under ion power for 270 days but only used 72 kg of its 425 kg load of xenon fuel.
Dawn arrived at Vesta on July 16, 2011, and spent the next 14 months orbiting the asteroid and taking pictures and instrument readings. The readings showed Vesta had an iron core, an igneous crust, and a crater-pitted surface. (One crater had a mountain in its center twice the height of Mount Everest.)
On September 5, 2012, Dawn departed Vesta and arrived at Ceres on March 6, 2015.
And there it would stay.
Dawn studied Ceres for over three years, changing orbits to get different vantage points. Its data revealed that Ceres was quite different from Vesta. According to NASA, Ceres was “an ocean world where water and ammonia reacted with silicate rocks. As the ocean froze, salts and other telltale minerals concentrated into deposits that are now exposed in many locations across the surface. Dawn also found organics in several locations on Ceres’ surface.”
It reached the end of its mission in October of 2018. It set a record for the longest time in powered flight, a total of about six years over the course of its travels. But it wasn’t the xenon fuel for the ion engines that ran out. The spacecraft also had twelve thrusters to help maintain its orientation. They used hydrazine as a propellant, and when the thruster fuel ran dry, Dawn became derelict, circling Ceres to this day. Estimates are the craft will circle the dwarf planet for at least another 15 years.