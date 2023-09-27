THE ASTROID BELT (WHTM) — On September 27, 2007, a Delta II rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, carrying a spacecraft that had an unprecedented mission, and an unusual way of getting where it had to go.

Dawn Mission Patch (NASA)

Just after sunrise on September 27, 2007, the Delta II rocket carrying NASA’s Dawn spacecraft rises from its launch pad to begin its 1.7-billion-mile journey through the inner solar system to study a pair of asteroids. Liftoff was at 7:34 a.m. EDT from Pad 17-B at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. (NASA/Tony Gray & Robert Murray)

This artist concept shows NASA Dawn spacecraft orbiting the giant asteroid Vesta. The depiction of Vesta is based on images obtained by Dawn framing cameras.

This enhanced image, taken by the framing camera instrument aboard NASA’s Dawn spacecraft on July 9, 2011, views the south polar region of this giant asteroid. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA)

This 3D image of the asteroid Vesta was taken on July 9, 2011 by the framing camera instrument aboard NASA’s Dawn spacecraft. You need 3D glasses to get the full effect of this image. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA)

This image is from the last sequence of images NASA’s Dawn spacecraft obtained of the giant asteroid Vesta, looking down at Vesta’s north pole as it was departing. Dawn escaped from Vesta’s orbit on Sept. 4, 2012 PDT (Sept. 5, 2012 CET). (NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA)

This artist’s concept shows NASA’s Dawn spacecraft arriving at the dwarf planet Ceres (lower right). Dawn travels through space using a technology called ion propulsion, in which ions are accelerated out of an engine, giving the spacecraft thrust. The xenon ions glow with blue light. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

This artist’s rendering shows NASA’s Dawn spacecraft maneuvering above Ceres with its ion propulsion system. Dawn arrived into orbit at Ceres on March 6, 2015.. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA)

This image of Ceres is part of a sequence taken by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft on May 7, 2015, from a distance of 8,400 miles (13,600 kilometers). (NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA)

These views of Ceres, taken by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft on December 10, 2015, shows an area in the southern mid-latitudes of the dwarf planet. They are located around a crater chain called Gerber Catena. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA)

This image, made using images taken by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft, shows Occator crater on Ceres, home to a collection of intriguing bright spots. The spots are where water erupts from inside the planet. Images like this helped establish that Ceres is a “water world”. (NASA/JPL)

The spacecraft’s name was Dawn, and it was destined to be the first spacecraft to orbit two destinations. (Other spacecraft had visited two or more locations, but they had all been fly-bys.) The destinations in this case were the asteroid Vesta and the dwarf planet Ceres. (The difference between asteroids and dwarf planets is that dwarf planets have enough mass to compress into a roughly spherical shape. Vesta almost, but not quite, makes the cut.)

To accomplish this mission, Dawn had to be able to accelerate to get to reach the bodies, and then decelerate to go into orbit around them. Conventional chemical rocket engines, which require huge tanks of fuel, and huge tanks of oxidizer to burn the fuel, just weren’t practical.

Instead, the spacecraft used electricity. Dawn carried three ion engines, which produce thrust by accelerating ions (particles with either a negative or positive charge) through electrostatic fields. The exhaust velocity of the ions is minuscule – according to NASA, it’s “about the amount of force involved in holding a single piece of notebook paper in your hand.” But over hours, then days, then months, that meager push can add up to a lot of thrust.

According to NASA (again), the total change in velocity from the force generated by the ion engines over the course of the mission was almost the same as the first, second, and third stages plus the nine solid-fuel boosters of the Delta II rocket that carried Dawn into space.

The first step on Dawn’s journey was to Mars to do a gravity assist flyby on February 17, 2009. During this stage, it traveled under ion power for 270 days but only used 72 kg of its 425 kg load of xenon fuel.

Dawn arrived at Vesta on July 16, 2011, and spent the next 14 months orbiting the asteroid and taking pictures and instrument readings. The readings showed Vesta had an iron core, an igneous crust, and a crater-pitted surface. (One crater had a mountain in its center twice the height of Mount Everest.)

On September 5, 2012, Dawn departed Vesta and arrived at Ceres on March 6, 2015.

And there it would stay.

Dawn studied Ceres for over three years, changing orbits to get different vantage points. Its data revealed that Ceres was quite different from Vesta. According to NASA, Ceres was “an ocean world where water and ammonia reacted with silicate rocks. As the ocean froze, salts and other telltale minerals concentrated into deposits that are now exposed in many locations across the surface. Dawn also found organics in several locations on Ceres’ surface.”

It reached the end of its mission in October of 2018. It set a record for the longest time in powered flight, a total of about six years over the course of its travels. But it wasn’t the xenon fuel for the ion engines that ran out. The spacecraft also had twelve thrusters to help maintain its orientation. They used hydrazine as a propellant, and when the thruster fuel ran dry, Dawn became derelict, circling Ceres to this day. Estimates are the craft will circle the dwarf planet for at least another 15 years.