CAPE CANAVERAL, Pa. (WHTM) — After six successful missions NASA’s Mercury program came to end on May 16, 1963, when spacecraft Faith-7, carrying Astronaut L. Gordan Cooper, returned to Earth after 22 orbits.

Now it was time for Gemini. On March 23, 1965, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young launched the first manned Gemini flight, Gemini-3.

The Gemini capsules looked a lot like the Mercury spacecraft but were much larger since they were designed to carry two astronauts. Their missions tested methods of orbital docking, spacewalking, changing orbits, and prolonged stays in space, gathering crucial information for the Apollo missions to the moon.

Gemin (left) and Mercury (right) spacecraft comparison. (NASA)

Cutaway view of Gemini Capsule (NASA)

Crew of Gemini-3; Gus Grissom, left, and John Young (right) photographed on April 13, 1964. (NASA)

Grissom and Young practicing in flight simulator. (NASA)

Astronaut John W. Young, the pilot of the Gemini III mission, inspects his helmet in the ready room in preparation for the launch. It is unknown if the contraband corned beef sandwich was already in one of his spacesuit pockets at the time this photo was taken. (NASA)

Gemini III pilot John Young is followed by command pilot Gus Grissom as they walk to elevator at Launch Pad 19 for their three-orbit flight. The first mission of the Gemini spacecraft took place on March 23, 1965. (NASA)

Gemini Titan III lifts off Launch Pad 19 at 9:24 a.m. EST on March 23, 1965. The Gemini spacecraft “Molly Brown” boosted astronauts Gus Grissom and John Young on three orbits around the Earth. (NASA)

A Gemini Capsule in orbit. This is from a later flight when two capsules would test rendezvous manuevers. (NASA)

An illustration of the Gemini III sea urchin cell division experiment. The canister contained eight identical chambers like the one illustrated in the bottom panel. The canister was designed so that when the handle was turned, specific chambers would initiate fertilization, and then a fixative would halt cell division at different stages throughout the flight. (NASA)

A view form Gemini 3 (NASA)

Gemini 3 pilot John Young waits in a life raft to be picked up by a helicopter during recovery operations following the successful three-orbit mission. Young and command pilot Gus Grissom were flown by helicopter to the nearby recovery aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid. (NASA)

The astronauts named their capsule Molly Brown, after a popular Broadway musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown. It was also a reference to Grissoms near-disastrous first flight into space when his Mercury capsule Liberty Bell 7 sank after splashdown.

Gemini-3 launched at 9:24 a.m. on March 23, 1965. The primary goal was to test the orbital maneuvering system. The astronauts fired thrusters that changed the shape of their orbit, shifting their orbital plane slightly and dropping to a lower altitude-the first orbital change ever by a piloted spacecraft. There were a few issues with the thrusters, and a biology experiment involving fertilizing sea urchin eggs failed when the activation handle broke off. But on the whole, the voyage was a great success.

Yet the thing Gemini-3 is best remembered for is the corned beef sandwich incident. For some reason, John Young decided to smuggle the contraband sandwich onboard in a pocket on his spacesuit. About two hours into the five-hour mission, he pulled it out and shared it with Grissom. The sandwich, though, stayed out for only a few minutes, after breadcrumbs started breaking off and floating around the cabin.

After three orbits, and a total mission time of 4 hours, 52 minutes, and 31 seconds, Molly Brown returned safely to Earth, landing in the North Atlantic. The crew was picked up and transported to the U.S.S. Intrepid. The successful flight opened the door to a series of Gemini missions testing techniques that would apply both to the Apollo Moon missions, and spaceflight today.

And for a while, the “corned beef sandwich” was a standing joke across the country.

On the International Space Station, tortillas are the bread of choice.