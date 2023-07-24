BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — “It’s a beautiful day in Pennsylvania!”

Radio and television personality Pete Wambach made that his catchphrase in a career that ran from the 1930s through the 1980s.

But in 1990, while visiting Fort McHenry, he found something was not beautiful at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

Constellation Avenue, the entrance to the fort, is lined with plaques for each of the states. As Pete and his wife were strolling along the road, they discovered the Pennsylvania plaque was missing. He decided something had to be done. Reporter Mike Ross and I were there when the Wambachs helped set a replacement plaque in place.

To learn more about Pete Wambach, (and hear some of his broadcasts), click here.