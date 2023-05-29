HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — May 29, 1990, was pretty soggy. Heavy rains poured down on the Midstate, causing localized flooding-including the Pennsylvania State Archive Building.

Next to the building is a large plaza area, which after 26 years was leaking badly. A lot of the water was flowing into the archive building. As this story by long-time WHTM reporter Mike Ross shows, employees at the archive had already been dealing with it for a while. Long before we visited they had moved all the valuable stuff out of harm’s way. Repairs to the plaza had already been put out to bid.

Eventually, the plaza was fixed, and somewhat more eventually, they began work on a new archive building. It’s located on a stretch of 6th street that in the early 1800s was known as Ridge Road. At 370′ above sea level, it’s about as high above flood stage as you can get in downtown Harrisburg-and no huge plazas to leak.