BALTIMORE (WHTM) — Since 1955 the sailing warship U.S.S. Constellation has been a fixture of the Baltimore waterfront. Since 1968 she’s been the centerpiece of the Inner Harbor, seen by millions, including residents of the Midstate. She is the last all-sail ship designed and built by the Navy. But for much of that time, the ship suffered from a case of mistaken identity.

July 28, 1855, is the date The Constellation on display at Inner Harbor was commissioned. It’s the second U.S. Navy vessel of that name. The first Constellation was a frigate built in Baltimore in 1797. She served long and well, but by the 1850s she was simply worn out, and it was deemed simpler and cheaper to build a new ship.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The 1855 Constellation is a sloop-of-war. (To vastly oversimplify a complicated subject, a sloop-of-war had one gun deck (usually), a frigate had two (usually), and a man-of-war, aka a line-of-battle ship had three or more.) Like her predecessor, she served long and well.

But something odd happened. From 1855-1908, the ship was carried on the naval vessel list as the sloop-of-war Constellation in the Secretary of the Navy’s Annual Reports. Then, for reasons unknown, in the 1909 report she was described as the original frigate launched in 1797. And that is the ship most people thought was towed into Baltimore harbor in 1955 (which ironically was a century from her date of commissioning.)

But even then there were doubts, which grew as more and more evidence of the true history of the ship was uncovered. The controversy made it difficult to raise funds to maintain the ship, and she slowly rotted away at the pier. By the early 1990s she was in such bad shape she was closed to the public and had her masts removed.

All this culminated in a report in 1991 titled “Fouled Anchors: The Constellation Questioned Answered” which combed through navy records and revealed that they built a new ship in the 1850s. (Among other things they discovered a half-hull model of the ship, which is important because such models are only made when designing a new ship, and they weren’t used at all in the 1790s.)

With the controversy settled, the push to restore her gathered momentum. In 1996 she was taken to drydock for a multi-year, multi-million dollar restoration. (By this time her keel had “hogged”, or sagged, three feet at either end, and she was literally being held together by straps.)

Reporter Rob Dixon and I covered the restoration, making several visits as the ship was slowly restored, and finally brought back to Inner Harbor in 1999.

To read the Naval History and Heritage Command history of the sloop-of-war Constellation, click here.

To read the Naval History and Heritage Command history of the frigate Constellation, click here.

To read Fouled Anchors (trust me, it’s an interesting read) click here.