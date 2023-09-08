HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Warner Hotel on the northeast corner of Market Square in Harrisburg had a lot of names during its history.

It started as the Eagle Hotel in January of 1812. A historical marker located across the street from its location states that it was opened by George Beuhler. However, an article from the Harrisburg Telegraph of January 6, 1928, states that George Beuhler bought the hotel in 1813 and renamed it the Beuhler Hotel. Whichever way it happened, the hotel remained in the Beuhler family for almost 50 years. The Telegraph article says the hotel became a starting place for stage coaches going in all directions from Harrisburg, and that people often stopped to eat there before continuing on their journeys.”

In 1842, Charles Dickens stayed at the hotel during his visit to the United States. He mentioned it in his book “American Notes”, speaking highly of the hotel and its proprietor.

In the 1860s the hotel was purchased by the Bolton Family. They added a fourth and fifth floor to the structure and renamed it the Bolton Hotel. During the 1800s it was a popular destination for individuals of note.

But by the late 20th Century, the hotel had been renamed the Warner and had fallen on hard times. The “hotel” now housed permanent residents, as the structure physically deteriorated.

Then on May 7, 1989, the hotel flooded, forcing the residents to evacuate. Within a month plans were in the works to demolish the structure. On September 8, 1990, we covered the demolition of the old hotel, 178 years after it opened for business.