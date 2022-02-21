WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — On February 21, 1885, hundreds of people gathered to dedicate the tallest building in the world, the Washington Monument. It took a lot of years, a lot of work, and a lot of grim times before getting to that point and there were times when it looked like that point would never be reached.

When the “Federal City” was being laid out in the late 1700’s, erecting a monument to George Washington was a forgone conclusion. But where would it be, and what would it look like? That debate dragged on for a while-over 30 years, in fact.

Finally things started to move in the 1830s, with the 100th anniversary of Washington’s birth in 1732. In 1833 came the founding of the Washington National Monument Society. This private organization planned to raise money for the monument by soliciting donations. The board included some heavy hitters, such as former President James Madison and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall.

The original design for the Washington Monument by architect Robert Mills, calling for a 250′ wide ,100′ high colonnade, and a 600′ tall obelisk (LOC)

The cornerstone of the Washington Monument is laid by Benjamin French, a Masonic grand master, July 4, 1848, using the same trowel used by George Washington when he laid the cornerstone of the capital in 1793. (AP)

Picture from Leslie’s Magazine, 1854, entitles “View of Washington Monument as it now appears.” (LOC)

The “Beef Depot”-the area around the monument was used as a slaughter yard and cattle pen during the Civil War.(NPS)

1865 Stereograph showing the unfinished monument. (LOC)

Setting the Capstone 1885

Washington Monument 1885, with images of White House, Capitol, President Grover Cleveland, and Vice President Thomas Hendricks (LOC)

Dedication Ceremony for the Washington Monument, February 21, 1885. (AP)

Washington Monument 1886 (LOC)

Washington Monument, 1900 (LOC)

Washington Monument 1902 (LOC)

A team of engineers, from left, Dan Gach, Emma Cardini, center, and Katie Francis, harnessed to ropes , inspect the exterior of the Washington Monument for damage caused by last month’s earthquake, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A missing corner of a stone is seen in the Washington Monument at the 491-foot level of the scaffolding surrounding the monument, Sunday, June 2, 2013 in Washington. The monument has been closed since the 2011 earthquake and half of the needed repairs have been funded by a $7.5 million donation from philanthropist David Rubenstein. The Associated Press had a look at some of the worst damage and the preparations underway to begin making repairs. Stone by stone, engineers are reviewing cracks, missing pieces and broken mortar now that huge scaffolding has been built around the towering symbol of the nations capital. Once each trouble spot is identified, repairs can begin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Work crews continue removing the scaffolding surrounding the Washington Monument in Washington, early Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. The National Park Service has announced the earthquake damaged monument will reopen in spring of 2014. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The sun peeks through the scaffolding around the Washington Monument at dawn in Washington, Monday, March 24, 2014. The National Park Service has announced they will reopen the earthquake damaged structure in May. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Visitors line up for tickets which are distributed at on a first-come basis at the Washington Monument in Washington, Monday, May 12, 2014, ahead of a ceremony to celebrate its re-opening. The monument, which sustained damage from an earthquake in August 2011, is reopening to the public today. (AP Photo)

FILE- In this Sept. 26, 2014, photo, the monuments of Washington are silhouetted through the lifting fog over the nation’s capitol as seen from an overlook in Arlington, Va. From left are, the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, the Capitol, the Smithsonian Castle, and the Library of Congress. Government surveyors have determined a new height for the Washington Monument that’s nearly 10 inches shorter than what has been thought for more than 130 years, officials will announce Monday, Feb. 16, 2015. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

John Lopes, playing the part of President George Washington, stands near the Washington Monument following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with first lady Melania Trump to re-open the monument, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. The monument has been closed to the public for renovations since August 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The rising full moon passes behind the Martin Luther King Memorial and the Washington Monument, Tuesday evening, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Within a few years they raised over $28,000, or about $760,971 in today’s currency. In 1836, the Society opened a competition for designs. Architect Robert Mills’ winning design called for a 600-foot high, flat-topped obelisk, and a circular building, described variously as a colonnade, a rotunda, or Pantheon.

But the projected price tag of over $1 million (about $27,177,555 today) forced the Society, which had only $87,000 in donations, to work on the project in stages. They would start work on the obelisk, in the hopes they’d get more donations for the rotunda when people actually saw something being built.

1848 saw the cornerstone laid on the Fourth of July, in a ceremony conducted by the Freemasons. (Washington had been a member.) A number of dignitaries attended, including Washington’s step-grandson George Washington Parke Custis, President James Polk, James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Dolly Madison, Alexander Hamilton’s widow, Betsey Hamilton, and some one-term congressman from Illinois named Lincoln.

The start of construction did not bring the additional funding the Society hoped for. In 1854, money ran out, and construction ground to a halt. Then, just when things looked like they couldn’t possibly get worse, the Know-Nothings moved in.

The Native American Party, or just American Party, better known as the “Know-Nothings” from members’ practice of replying “I know nothing” when asked about their policies, was a virulently anti-Roman Catholic, anti-Irish, anti-immigrant-in-general organization, prone to conspiracy theories and general xenophobia. The Monument Society drew their ire as a result of asking people to contribute stones for the building. When Pope Pius IX sent a block of marble to the project, the Know-Nothings stole the Pope’s stone and destroyed it. (they may have thrown it into the Potomac River.)

The Know-Nothings then engineered a takeover of the entire Society in a fraudulent election. Congress, which had appropriated $200,000 for the monument, immediately cancelled its contribution. During their time in charge of the Society, the Know-Nothings added 13 courses of masonry to the Monument, which turned out to be so badly done it had to be removed so the project could continue.

Eventually the Know-Nothings were forced out, but before the Society could regroup, the Civil War erupted. For the duration of the conflict, the area around the unfinished monument was a stockyard and slaughterhouse.

The monument sat untouched for 22 years. But interest in finishing the job grew. During the nation’s Centennial of the Declaration of Independence in 1876, Congress coughed up another $200,000 to restart the project and turned the job of finishing the structure over to the Army Corps of Engineers.

Things really started to move. On December 6, 1884 the capstone was set in place. Just a couple of months later, on February 21, 1885, President Chester Arthur officially dedicated the building.

At 555 feet high, the Washington Monument was the tallest building in the world. Many other buildings have since surpassed it in height, but it remains the tallest free-standing stone structure in the world.

In the six months after it opened, the Washington Monument saw 10,041 visitors. They had to get to the top the hard way, climbing 893 steps. Then the elevator used to carry building material was modified for passengers, and the number of visitors increased-a lot. Today the Washington Monument has more than 800,000 visitors each year. Of course, you have to be patient, even with pre-purchased tickets, lines are long.

The monument has seen some modifications and repairs. It underwent major restoration in the 1990s, reopening in 2001. On August 23, 2011 an earthquake about 85 miles from Washington damaged the monument. The repair and restoration closed the building until May 2014. In 2016 it closed yet again, to add an enhanced security screening facility and improve the elevators. It reopened in 2019 and remains open today.