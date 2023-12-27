LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 27, 2008, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook portions of Lancaster County, and was felt throughout the Midstate.

According to the United States Geographical Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 12:04 a.m. about 1.2 miles north-northeast of Landisville, Lancaster County. The USGS had a total of 5,276 “Did you feel it?” reports regarding the quake.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The quake lasted around 20 seconds and had a depth of about 2.49 miles. The York County Office of Emergency Management stated that the quake was felt in several parts of York County, even though the epicenter was in Lancaster County.

The USGS stated that people in the Lancaster seismic zone of southeastern Pennsylvania have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from larger ones. On average, earthquakes are felt once or twice per decade, with some decades having none and the 1990s having as many as six.

Lancaster County is the county with the most seismic activity, with 26 recorded earthquakes between 1752 and 2000 according to the DCNR, with Philadephia County coming in second with 20 quakes.

More recently, in 2017 a 2.3 magnitude earthquake impacted Lancaster County, near Millersville, and was three miles deep. The biggest earthquake near the Midstate was the 5.8-magnitude central Virginia earthquake of 2011.