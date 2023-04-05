YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On April 5, 1952, a tornado traveled almost 18 miles across York County.

The tornado was rated an F3 on the original Fujita scale, which is used to measure the strength of a tornado. This means winds could have been between 158-206 miles per hour inside the tornado. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down near Hanover. It passed just south of Spring Grove, lifting just south of Downtown York.

The tornado traveled an estimated 17.5 miles. According to the National Weather Service, this tornado caused four direct injuries and caused $2.5 million ($28,381,132 in 2023) in damage. No deaths were reported due to the storm.

According to a Tornado Tracks map from Purdue University, there are only two tornadoes rated F3 in Pennsylvania during the month of April. The other tornado hit Cumberland County on April 16, 1961.