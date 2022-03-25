ANTARCTICA (WHTM) — NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, just posted some interesting pictures from the South Pole on their Facebook page. Things are starting to get very dark down there…

Yes, there’s a pole at The Pole (NOAA)

While we just had the Spring Equinox here in the northern hemisphere, in Antarctica they had what would be the Autumnal Equinox-if Antarctica actually had an autumn. The continent really has just two seasons, winter and summer, and on March 20th, the sun dipped below the horizon, making it officially winter.

Even though the sun itself is not to be seen, some light will spill over the horizon for the next few weeks-sort of a prolonged twilight. Then the folks down there will be in darkness until their Spring Equinox on September 23, about the same time as the Autumn Equinox in our hemisphere.

And yes, there actually are folks down there. The South Pole is home to the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, a multi-national research facility. It can house over 100 people, but during the Antarctic winter, the population drops to around 45. They aren’t going anywhere, literally. The weather gets so bad during the Antarctic winter, no airplanes can fly in or out. They will be responsible for conducting scientific experiments, which at times means working outside, in the dark, in temperatures as low as -100F-and let’s not even think about the wind chill. As the NOAA Facebook says, “Being a scientist there isn’t for the faint of heart!”

One assumes they have a lot of flashlight batteries.

Actually, they have a lot of amenities. The building contains an indoor greenhouse, gym facilities, a craft room, and even a sauna. They have a lot of scientific work to keep them busy. And they have a lot of contact with the outside world via satellite.

Still, it will no doubt be a welcome sight when the sun rises in September.

For more about the history of the base, click here.

To view a NOAA live cam of the South Pole, click here.